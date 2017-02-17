Warriors pull away after Truckers’ fast start

Out of the gates strong, the Truckers (6-15) were in control for much of the first half. Ontario (14-5) wouldn’t go away and grabbed a commanding lead after a Norwalk’s sloppy second quarter. The Warriors took the late-season conference win 55-42.

Heading into the matchup, the Truckers were looking to rebound after a loss earlier in the week to Sandusky, while Ontario came in playing it best basketball of the year, having won 12 of the previous 13 games.

“They sort of beat us up inside a little bit with the posts, their guards are a little bigger and more athletic than some of the guys we had,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “I think it was us, we knew what they were going to do and we were prepared.”

Slow It Down

Throughout the night, Ontario was jumping at every opportunity to speed up the flow of the game and get its players running. While the Truckers were trying to slow down the pace of the game and stifle the way the Warriors like to play.

The Truckers effectively countered Ontario’s attempts to boost the tempo in the first quarter, running half court sets and pushing the ball into the paint. This was an effective counter for Norwalk, allowing it to gain a small but consistent lead throughout most of the first half.

Toggle Switch

After having not trailed the entirety of the first, the Truckers surrendered it lead for the first time in the game with 4:27 left in the second. Turning the ball over five times in the second quarter, Norwalk helped Ontario go on a 9-0 run to push the Warrior lead to seven by the half.

“They (Ontario) started to beat us up a little bit inside with the posts, and their guards were a little bigger,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “We rushed our shots, took too many dribbles, and it just got away from us.”

Coach Gray expressed how close he felt his team was to being right in the ball game after surrendering the lead before halftime.

“We’re in a position right before half (where) if we don’t give up the layup at the end, we’re down five at halftime in good shape,” Gray said. “So, we withstood their run, but, once again, that last position in the second quarter was a big play for them.”

Foot on the Pedal

Although the Truckers wouldn’t quit, Ontario kept the tempo high and separated itself further in the second half.

Expanding its lead to double-digits and taking another conference victory. Even after the loss, Gray was adamant he’s confident his team has what it takes to win a championship.

“I still think this team can win a championship. We have another important one to get next week,” Gray said. “I know what they do in practice and I know what their capabilities are. I just have great faith in them and I think if they work hard and it’s something they believe in, we have a chance.”

Leaders

Leading the way for the Truckers was senior George Friend who scored 13 points and grabbed 5 boards. His teammates senior Jacob Trautman and junior Jacob Roth both added 11. For the Warriors, senior Trey Jordan was the team-high scorer with 16. Also for the Warriors, senior Jackson Todd added 10 points.

Looking Ahead

On Saturday, Ontario will travel to North Robinson to matchup up with N10 powerhouse Colonel Crawford. Meanwhile, the Trucker will be in action again on Friday when they host their last regular-season NOL game against Tiffin Columbian.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 9-8-14-11 — 42

Ontario 7-17-16-15 — 55

Norwalk: 15-36 FG, 7-12 FT, 5-18 3pt. (Jacob Roth 3, Jacob Trautman 1, George Friend 1) 13 rebounds (Friend 5), 13 turnovers. Scoring: George Friend 4-4-13, Jacob Trautman 5-0-11, Jacob Roth 4-0-11, Brandon Haraway 2-2-6, Mitchell Perry 0-1-1

Ontario: 19-38 FG, 13-16 FT, 4-11 3pt. (Trey Jordan 1, Chance Mott 1, Jahquan Jackson 1, Jackson Todd 1) 29 rebounds (Owen Zeitler 4, Alexander Schiffer 4, Jahquan Jackson 4), 14 turnovers. Scoring: Trey Jordan 6-3-16, Jackson Todd 4-1-10, Chance Mott 3-2-9, Jahquan Jackson 3-0-7, Logan Jones 0-5-5, Alexander Schiffer 2-0-4, Robert Milner 0-2-2, Owen Zeitler 1-0-2