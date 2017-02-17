Third quarter dooms Edison in narrow loss at Perkins

PERKINS TWP. — One tough stretch gave the Edison boys basketball team a bad week.

For three quarters of Friday night's Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division game at Perkins, the Chargers outscored the hosts by nine points and committed just 10 turnovers while shooting 11-of-25 from the floor.

But a third quarter that saw Edison shoot just 2-of-8 and commit six turnovers was its undoing in a 50-45 loss at Perkins High School. The loss dropped the Chargers to 11-8 overall (5-8 SBC), and came three days after they let a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation slip away in an overtime loss against Margaretta on Tuesday.

After a 5-5 start to the season, the Chargers won six of their next seven games — but dropped the two close games this week.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster this season, and I'm proud of the way these guys keep responding,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “I keep telling them they are getting better each week. You can see it. We just seem to be a possession or two away.”

Down 28-24 at halftime, the Pirates (15-5, 10-3) shot the ball 6-of-12 from the floor in the third quarter, and never once turned the ball over after committing 16 in the other three quarters.

After James Hill cut the Edison deficit to 33-32 with 4:36 left in the third, the Pirates proceeded to close the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 42-32 lead into the final eight minutes.

Ahead 37-32, Connor Roesch caught the Charger defense flat-footed on an alley-oop slam dunk at the 2:06 mark. Then after dribbling down the clock, Jake Wagner drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4.9 seconds left for the 10-point lead.

“Give them credit, they made stops,” Hammond said of the third quarter. “We only had eight shot attempts, and that's more their defense than it was our offense. And they are a very good team and will be tough down the stretch.”

Roesch put the Pirates up 44-32 to open the fourth quarter — but the Chargers came all the way back to cut the deficit to one possession and had the ball to tie it.

Cody Scott connected on a 3-pointer, while four straight free throws from Hill and Bryce Roberts made it 44-39 with 3:44 left. Down 46-39, Hill put in back-to-back baskets after a pair of empty possessions by the Pirates to make it a 46-43 game with 1:14 left.

Helmut Wheeler was fouled and made both free throws for Perkins with 1:03 left. Edison's Braden Ehrhardt canceled those out with two free throws of his own with 52.6 seconds left to make it 48-45 — and after two Perkins missed free throws — the Chargers had the ball down three.

But Edison came up empty on two shot attempts, and Wagner iced the game with two free throws with 12.8 seconds left for the final 50-45 margin.

Wagner finished with 15 points and was 6-of-6 at the free-throw line for Perkins. Roesch added 12 points and five rebounds, while Wheeler added eight points.

Hill finished with 19 points and six rebounds for Edison, while Roberts added 12 points and nine rebounds. The duo had 31 of Edison's 45 points.

“We have three games left before the tournament, and we just need to keep doing what we're doing,” he added. “I think we're on the right track. But it's going to take a lot of heart to finish the season strong.”

The Chargers are at Western Reserve (12-7) tonight before finishing up with Oak Harbor and Bellevue at home next weekend.

STAT BOOK

EDISON (11-8, 5-8)

Bryce Ostheimer 1-3—5; James Hill 7-5—19; Bryce Roberts 3-5—12; Braden Ehrhardt 0-2—2; Nick Frederick 0-2—2; Cody Scott 2-0—5. TOTALS 13-17—45.

PERKINS (15-5, 10-3)

Connor Roesch 6-0—12; Jake Wagner 3-6—15; Joe Printy 1-1—3; Luke Zahniser 2-0—5; Helmut Wheeler 2-4—8; Bennett McCune 3-1—7. TOTALS 17-12—50.

Edison 15 13 4 13 — 45

Perkins 12 12 18 8 — 50

3-point FGs: (E) Roberts, Scott; (P) Wagner 3, Zahniser

JV: Edison, 40-34