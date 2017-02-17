South Central shuts down Crestview

After the first quarter, it was South Central (12-8, 8-5) ahead 25-14.

The Trojan defense locked down in the second quarter, allowing just six points for a 39-20 halftime lead.

The Cougars outscored the Trojans 36-30 in the second half, but it was to no avail.

Ben Lamoreaux scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the South Central. Simon Blair added 14 points and four assists. Jason Hale scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for a double-double and Michael Ponchel added 10 points, five boards, and three assists.

South Central hosts Sandusky St. Mary’s today in non-conference action.