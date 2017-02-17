Howell's last-second 3-pointer gives Wildcats double OT winner

But the New London home crowd told him everything he needed to know.

Howell had a Mapleton defender in his face with 1.8 seconds on the clock when he released the basketball. The three-pointer gave the Wildcats a thrilling 92-90 double-overtime win.

"I didn't even see it go in. I just heard the crowd," said Howell, who ended the night with 29 points.

The sophomore admitted he put shot up with "mostly prayer," but added: "It felt really good."

New London is now 16-4 overall and 11-2 in the Firelands Conference. The Wildcats play a non-league game tonight at Wynford and have clinched at least a share of the FC crown.

Wildcats coach Tom Howell said the last play might have been "the first executed play we did all night."

"That was it; if we make the shot, we win," he said.

"You know, we wanted to get (Ryan) Lane in the middle. Everybody came to him. He made the pass to (Jake) Gerlak. Gerlak drove the lane. He kicked it out (and) we made the shot."

Lane had a double-double, scoring 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and six assists.

Two other Wildcats also hit double figures.

Senior Jacob Molnar added 20 points and seven rebounds. Classmate Billy Woodmancy contributed 12 points.

Before the season started, Howell kept hearing how dangerous Mapleton might be. The Mounties didn't disappoint Friday, pushing New London to the limit.

"We were making our free throws for once, but we (were) letting them score threes," Howell said.

Mapleton hit 13 three-pointers compared to seven for New London.

The Wildcats connected on 77 percent of their free-throw shots while the Mounties made 69 percent.

For the last four years, Howell's message to the Wildcats is the same each time they've played Mapleton: Don't let Gage Barone get into the paint.

"When he gets into the paint, he can make teams look pretty bad defensively. In the first half I thought we did a pretty good job; in the second half we didn't," the New London coach said.

Barone led all scorers with 38 points. Four of his 15 shots from the floor were from three-point land.

"He's good. He's quick; he can handle the ball. He can pull up and shoot it. He can get to the rim and finish it," Howell said.

The start of the game was bookmark — or even foreshadowed — the exciting finish. Karson Howell went on a personal 5-0 run for the Wildcats, who ended the first quarter with a 22-13 lead.

Mapleton trailed the Wildcats 37-28 at halftime.

The game was tied at 46 with 2:30 in the third quarter. Mapleton outscored New London 20-18 in the period, but the home team held on to a 55-48 lead heading into the fourth.

The teams matched three-point shots with about 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

Howell and Barone matched long balls and New London was up 64-56.

"We didn't do what we wanted to do with (Barone) in the second half, but we hung in there," Tom Howell said.

Mapleton sophomore Logan Pharmer tied the game at 72 on a three-point shotwith four seconds left, sending the game into overtime. All 15 of his points came from beyond the arc.

New London's Lane hit one of his free throws with 1:09 on the clock to give his team an 80-79 lead.

But it was Barone time with about 48 seconds left in the first overtime. His two-pointer gave Mapleton an 81-80 edge.

The Mounties fouled Lane, who hit his first free-throw shot with 14.3 seconds on the clock. The senior missed his second basket and the game was locked up at 81.

The two teams battled back and forth for the lead in the second overtime before Karson Howell hit the game-winning three-point shot near the New London bench She dropped 31 points on the game.

The Wildcats' jayvee squad had three players hit double figures in their 56-46 win.

Sophomores Ben Crawshaw and Ashton Carruthers each scored 17 points. Classmate Colin Cole added 13.

STAT BOOK

Mapleton 13 15 20 24 9 9 — 90

New London 22 15 18 17 9 11 — 92

Mapleton: Chase Davis 7-2-17, Garrett Haines 2-1-6, Logan Hensel 3-0-6, Logan Pharmer 5-0-15, Gage Barone 15-4-38, Justin Dubois — 34-9-90

New London: Jacob Molnar 9-2-20, Billy Woodmancy 3-5-12, Jake Gerlak 0-2-2, Karson Howell 9-6-29, Dane Mathews 1-0-2, Ryan Lane 6-7-21, Justin Marshall 2-0-4 — 30-23-92