Dashed: Riders knock Flyers out of FC lead

The St. Paul Flyers came into Friday night’s home matchup against Western Reserve owning a share of the Firelands Conference lead and looking for their first title since the 1997-98 season. The dream was dashed as quick as a ball falling through the net. Western Reserve took down the Flyers 56-51 knocking the Flyers out of the FC lead and forcing a 2-way tie for second.

The Flyers were in control from the jump and owned a 40-35 lead after the first three quarters. But the Roughriders out-scored the Flyers 21-11 in the fourth to take the win.

The Puder and Markley Show

Big players step up in big moments and that was no different when it came to Western Reserve’s Colton Puder and Aiden Markley. The duo scored 38 points combined and went off for 12 points together in the fourth quarter. Puder dropped back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Roughriders their biggest lead of the evening and take all of the air out of the St. Paul gym.

“Coach just kept telling us to move the ball and move the ball and when I got it, they played off of me thinking I wasn’t a shooter and I just kept letting it fly,” Puder said. “Those two shots really changed the mood in the entire gym and we grabbed the momentum and took it over from there.”

Markley hit four big free throws down the stretch and drilled five 3-pointers for 19 points while Puder did a little bit of everything including four triples for another 19.

“Aiden was tremendous all night long,” Western Reserve coach Chris Sheldon said. “Tyler and Colten stepped up and made some huge plays in the fourth quarter. Our defensive intensity was on all night long. When you make shots and guard people, usually you will come out victorious and tonight that is what we did.”

The two came out at the start of the fourth with a shooter’s mentality, but Sheldon saw them just stick to their games.

“I don’t think much changed in their games,” Sheldon said. “I think they just continued to stay the path and never lost hope in themselves. They controlled the moment they had and they stepped up in the face of adversity. When you are not shooting it particularly well, they just continued to grind. They stepped up and made them in the fourth.”

Opportunities

The Flyers owned a 42-39 lead midway through the fourth quarter and even had second-chance opportunities. But they were 4-of-11 from the field in the fourth and 1-for-5 from the free-throw line and were unable to take advantage of opportunities.

“We had our opportunities,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “We had to come out on their shooters with a high hand and we had to run Markley off of the line and we didn’t do either. We knew we couldn’t give Puder a good luck and I was disappointed because we had all of that in our game plan we just didn’t follow through.”

The Flyers shot 50 percent from the field, out-rebounded Western 30-21 and shot nearly 50 percent from three. But Smith admits it was the free throw line that really hurt the Flyers’ chances.

“We can’t go four for 11 from the free throw line and expect to win,” Smith said. “We missed a lot going to the rim. We needed to finish under pressure, but in the same breath, I loved how we battled back and cut it to two late. It was a very good high school basketball game. Credit Western; they hit 12 3-pointers and even Livermore came in and made one. I just feel bad for the seniors on senior night.”

Own who you are

Sheldon’s message to the Roughriders was to own who they are. Western took that message to heart and started chucking it from deep. The Roughriders made 12 3-pointers on the evening including four in the fourth quarter, their only field goals in the final frame.

“We didn’t shoot it well early and didn’t play very well defensively at the beginning of the third quarter,” Sheldon said. “Our guys kept battling and I told them to just own what we are. We are shooters so keep shooting the rock. Sooner or later they are going to go in. Late in the game, we shot with a make-mentality.”

Western was 12-for-28 from deep and 17-for-40 from the field and owned a 10-for-14 mark from the free-throw line.

Stop that man!

The Roughriders came in with a game plan of stopping St. Paul’s Jimmy Adelman from making plays. After he dropped 15 points in the first meeting, a 56-50 St. Paul win, Sheldon knew he would have to focus on Adelman. The senior still scored five points, dished out five assists and added three boards.

“We wanted to speed them up,” Sheldon said. “I really thought that young man was the difference in the basketball game the first time we played. We couldn’t speed him up last time and he set their offense and really hurt us as the game went on. We wanted to take a different approach and the best way to kill a snake is to cut its head off. Tonight, we figured we were going to take away their best playmaker and even though he doesn’t score a whole lot, he is who makes them go in my opinion. That disrupted the flow of the game.”

Dylan Furlong played his final game at the Convocation Center scoring 13 points and sharing team-high honors with junior Paul Pearce who also scored 13. Brandon McCall grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. The Flyers fall to 15-5 and 10-3 in the FC, one game behind New London in the FC race. They are back in action today at Sandusky Perkins.

Big Boost

The Riders improve to 12-7 on the season and 10-3 in the FC. Sheldon and Puder admitted this was exactly what the team needed heading into the final game of the season and the tournament.

“I told the guys that regardless of any other outcome tonight, we get to go into the last game of the year contending for a conference title,” Sheldon said. “There is not a lot of teams in Ohio that can say that at this point in the season. All of the adversity that we went through and are still going through, it speaks to the makeup of each of our young men.”

“It means a lot and it gives us a huge confidence boost going into the tournament playing Willard,” Puder said. “We are going to be ready for that.”

The Riders are back at it today hosting Edison.

Western Reserve also won the junior varsity game 45-40. Pierce Livermore led the Riders with 14 points while Sam Bennett added 13. The Flyers saw Justin Hammersmith score 12 and Jake Griffin add 10.

STAT BOOK

Western Reserve 11-16-8-21 — 56

St. Paul 12-17-11-11 — 51

Western Reserve: 17-40 FG, 10-14 FT, 12-28 3pt. (Markley 5, Puder 4, Bartlett 1, Livermore 1, Smith 1) 21 rebounds (Smith 4, Puder 4), 5 turnovers, 13 Assists (Smith 4), Steals 7 (Smith 3). Scoring: Aiden Markley 5-4-19, Colten Puder 6-3-19, Dale Smith 1-1-4, Tristen Sapienza 2-0-4, Tyler Bartlett 1-1-4, Pierce Livermore 1-0-3, Luke Buck 1-1-3.

St. Paul: 20-40 FG, 4-11 FT, 7-15 3pt. (Furlong 2, Winslow 2, Lukasko 2, Adleman 1) 30 rebounds (McCall 13), 11 turnovers, 10 Assists (Adelman 5), Steals 2. Scoring: Dylan Furlong 5-1-13, Paul Pearce 5-3-13, Noah Winslow 3-0-8, Nick Lukasko 2-0-6, Brandon McCall 3-0-6, Jimmy Adelman 2-0-5.