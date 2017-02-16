Lady 'Riders earn share of FC title

In her first season as the Western Reserve Lady Roughrider basketball head coach, Laura Pierson and her team won just one game. Now in her fourth season, Pierson won her first Firelands Conference championship after Thursday’s 50-39 victory over South Central.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I’m very, very proud of my program from top to bottom,” Pierson said. “It starts from volunteer fifth and sixth grade coaches to seventh and eighth grade coaches who are committed to doing things the right way to my staff and my girls who have just answered every call that we’ve expected them to answer. This is a program win right now. We have established ourselves as a winning program again. It’s been a whole program decision to move towards those goals and everybody has done it.

“The girls really wanted to win this tonight to solidify their spot in at least a tie for the Firelands Conference with St. Paul. That’s not a bad team to share this conference with. They are a senior-heavy, skilled basketball team there. We had a good first game with them, and in the second one we just couldn’t pull through. We needed to get a win tonight to establish that.”

Thursday’s contest started out with the Trojans and ‘Riders keeping neck-in-neck through the first quarter, but the Western defense locked down in the second, holding South Central to just two points. That gave Western a 25-13 lead heading into the break.

“We really stressed defense and ball-pressure this past week. In the second quarter we said ‘Okay, it’s time to up ante and put some pressure on them.’ Holding them to those two points really set that tone.”

It was a lead that would not be brought into question.

Things did, however, get interesting when Pierson was ejected from the game after being called for two technical fouls during the fourth quarter. That didn’t seem to affect how the ‘Riders closed out the game, as they finished by outscoring South Central 8-4.

“I’m so happy,” Western junior Andrea Robson said. “We were so pumped coming in. After we lost to St. Paul we were all upset, but we used that as energy to refuel and win this game and win the Firelands Conference. (Coach Pierson) has always been a cheerleader on the sidelines for us. When she walked off the court, we just knew we had to take care of it and win it for her. If she can’t coach the next game or whatever, we’re going to win it for her. She’s put in a lot of hard work and energy to get us where we are right now.”

Robson finished with a game-high 17 points, followed by Cora Wyers with 11. Jenna Skrada scored seven and Brooke Ommert added six.

“Team scoring across the board. We were trying to get everybody to distribute the basketball and that’ what they did tonight. I’m very proud of them and everything that they did. Andrea came on strong. Her dribble-attack is doing a really nice job. She has just developed herself.”

South Central had three players reach double-digits, but only four were able to find the basket. Ally Burton had 14 points, while Maddie Albert scored 11, Cheyenne Swander 10 and Holly Hale chipped in with four.

For Western senior Taylor Good, this moment has been long overdue.

“I’m feeling a lot of emotion right now,” she said. “This is conference game. We’ve worked so hard during the summer. Going to lift, going to camps. It’s just a great feeling. I just have butterflies in my stomach right now. I can’t believe this just happened. So much adrenaline. I was feeling it before the game, sitting out in the hallway taking it all in. Definitely the highlight of my year. This year has, by far, been my best year of basketball I’ve ever played. It’s an amazing feeling going 1-20, then 3-18, .500 last year and then winning conference this year. I can’t get enough.”

The Riders still have one more game before the end of the regular season and the beginning of the Div. III district tournament, where they are the No. 1 seed.

“This is another confidence boost for my kids,” Pierson said. “We’re still so young. We only have one senior. We’ve got some juniors that are leading and a couple of sophomores. At any given time, we could have four sophomores and a junior on the floor. We’ve got some things that we want to clean up before going into Wellington on Saturday, just to establish some things that we’ve been working on all week in practice. Then we get to prepare. We have a week to scout Seneca East and and Colonel Crawford next Tuesday to prepare for that game.”

STAT BOOK

S. Central 39

Hale 2-0-4; Albert 4-3-11; Swander 3-4-10; Burton 5-4-14. Totals 14-11-39.

W. Reserve 50

Hipp 0-2-2; Skrada 3-0-7; Good 0-2-2; Robson 6-4-17; Fannin 0-1-1; Blankenship 2-0-4; Ommert 3-0-6; Wyers 4-3-11. Totals 18-12-50.

S. Central 11 2 8 18 — 39

W. Reserve 16 9 16 9 — 50