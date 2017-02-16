Chargers fall in regular season finale

The Rockets closed the regular season in strong fashion, posting a 64-37 win over the Chargers in the regular season finale for both teams. Oak Harbor enters the tournament at 19-3 overall and 12-2 in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division. The Chargers closed at 10-12, 6-8.

The Edison program said goodbye to this year’s crop of seniors, including Jillian Danda, Kelsey Schuster and Madison Moyer. Prior to the game, the program honored longtime scorekeeper Nancy Otto, who is retiring at the end of the boys and girls seasons.

But it was the Rockets who dominated the game behind Logan Harris, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

“It took us a while to get going, but then at halftime we just said ‘let’s go at it,”’ Harris said. “A lot of the points were assisted by my teammates. They are just really good at getting the ball to me and making it easy to score.

“We are excited for the tournament this year,” she added. “Last year we had to deal with all the nerves, but this year we are just really excited and we hope to keep playing for as long as we can.”

Oak Harbor coach Tom Kontak credited the Chargers defense for making things difficult for Harris in underneath.

“I thought they did some nice things on Logan and made her work to get her shots off,” Kontak said. “This team is going to go through Maddy (Rathbun) and Logan.”

Harris’ teammates provided her with plenty of help offensively, defensively and in the paint. Seventeen of the Rockets' 25 field goals were assisted. Sophia Eli and Ashley Riley joined Harris in double-digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Riley also added eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots for Oak Harbor.

Working her way back from the knee injury, Rathbun had an amazing performance for Oak Harbor. She scored six points with 19 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

“She’s an amazing player,” Kontak said. “It’s always going to be emotional when you have seniors playing in their final games and we knew that Edison was going to be flying high with emotions. We came out and played a steady game and got the win.”

The Chargers were led by Jessica Stoll with 13 points. Moyer chipped in with nine points and four assists and Schuster had six points, nine rebounds, five steals and an assist in the loss. Danda finished the game with two points to round out the Chargers seniors’ nights.

“We came out and played with heart tonight,” Edison coach Tracey Moyer said. “I thought we played much better as a team tonight than we did at their place. We kept the score to within 15 points most of the game.

“There was a lot of emotion tonight and tears shed in the locker room just now,” Moyer added. “With my daughter being a senior on this team, I have watched these three girls grow up together and play basketball with one another since the fifth grade. It’s like I am losing three kids as they go off to college.”

STAT BOOK

Oak Harbor 64

Emma Barney 2-0–4, Sophia Eli 4-5–15, Maddy Rathbun 3-0–16, Logan Harris 10-2–22, Abby Dornbusch 1-0–3, Emma Bergman 0-2–2, Ashley Riley 4-0–10, Emily Lenke 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-9–64

Edison 37

Kelsey Schuster 3-0–6, Jillian Danda 1-0–2, Madison Moyer 3-4–10, Alan Fidler 1-1–3, Hannah Vitaz 1-1–3, Jessica Stoll 6-1–13. TOTALS: 15–7–37

Oak Harbor 23 13 15 13 – 64

Edison 9 12 9 7 – 37