High school hoops standings

Northern Ohio League
NOL, Overall
Sandusky 10-0, 16-3
Ontario 7-3, 14-5
Shelby 7-3, 12-8
Bellevue 5-6, 8-10
Columbian 4-6, 8-10
Norwalk 2-8, 6-14
Willard 1-10, 3-17
Upcoming Games
Friday
Shelby at Bellevue
Norwalk at Ontario
Sandusky at Columbian
Saturday
Bellevue at Oak Harbor
Clyde at Sandusky
Ontario at Colonel Crawford
Madison at Willard
Tuesday
Bellevue at Huron
Port Clinton at Columbian
Firelands Conference
FC, Overall
New London 10-2, 15-4
St. Paul 10-2, 15-4
Western Reserve 9-3, 11-7
South Central 7-5, 11-8
Mapleton 5-7, 11-8
Crestview 5-7, 8-10
Plymouth 2-10, 4-15
Monroeville 0-12, 2-18
Upcoming Games
Friday
South Central at Crestview
Mapleton at New London
Plymouth at Monroeville
Western Reserve at St. Paul
Saturday
Edison at Western Reserve
St. Paul at Perkins
SMCC at South Central
Crestview at Bucyrus
New London at Wynford
Lucas at Plymouth
Tuesday
Buckeye Central at Crestview
Mapleton at Hillsdale
Sandusky Bay Conference
SBC, Overall
Vermilion 10-2, 16-4
Huron 10-2, 14-3
Perkins 9-3, 14-5
Margaretta 6-6, 10-9
Edison 5-7, 11-7
Oak Harbor 4-8, 6-13
Clyde 3-9, 5-14
Port Clinton 1-11, 3-16
Upcoming Games
Friday
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Margaretta at Clyde
Edison at Perkins
Huron at Vermilion
Saturday
Bellevue at Oak Harbor
Margaretta at Calvert
Clyde at Sandusky
Edison at Western Reserve
St. Paul at Perkins
Tuesday
Bellevue at Huron
Port Clinton at Columbian
GIRLS HOOPS
Northern Ohio League
NOL, Overall
Shelby 11-0 20-1
Bellevue 10-1 17-4
Norwalk 6-5 16-5
Ontario 6-5 14-6
Willard 4-8 10-12
Columbian 1-10 5-15
Sandusky 1-10 2-19
Upcoming Games
Thursday
Ontario at Bucyrus
Saturday
Shelby at Bellevue
Norwalk at Ontario
Sandusky at Columbian
Wednesday
Division II Sectional Tournament
Columbian vs Lexington 6:15 p.m. at Bucyrus
Sandusky vs Mansfield Senior 8 p.m. at Bucyrus
Norwalk vs Clear Fork 8 p.m. at Monroeville
Division III Sectional Tournament
Willard vs Bucyrus 6:15 p.m. at Lexington
Firelands Conference
FC, Overall
St. Paul 12-1 18-3
Western Reserve 12-1 16-3
New London 9-4 13-8
Crestview 7-6 10-10
Mapleton 5-8 8-13
Monroeville 5-8 7-13
Plymouth 1-12 3-18
South Central 1-12 3-18
Upcoming Games
Thursday
Monroeville at Crestview
Mapleton at St. Paul
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Saturday
Wellington at Western Reserve
Tuesday
Division IV Sectional Tournament
Plymouth vs SMCC 6:15 p.m. at Sandusky
Monroeville vs Lucas 7 p.m. at Shelby
Wednesday
Division IV Sectional Tournament
South Central vs St. Peter’s 6:15 p.m. at Shelby
New London vs Crestline 8 p.m. at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference
SBC, Overall
Clyde 13-0 18-3
Oak Harbor 11-2 18-3
Perkins 9-4 12-9
Margaretta 7-6 11-10
Edison 6-7 10-11
Port Clinton 3-10 3-18
Vermilion 2-11 7-14
Huron 1-12 2-17
Upcoming Games
Thursday
Vermilion at Clyde
Margaretta at Port Clinton
Perkins at Huron
Oak Harbor at Edison
Tuesday
Division III Sectional Tournament
Huron vs Riverdale 7 p.m. at Lexington
Wednesday
Division II Sectional Tournament
Vermilion vs Perkins 6:15 p.m. at Monroeville
Division III Sectional Tournament
Margaretta vs Galion 6:15 p.m. at Lexington