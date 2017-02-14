Tough shots by Margaretta doom Edison in OT

The boys basketball team's Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division game with visiting Margaretta at times resembled a wrestling meet with the physicality of both teams.

Thanks to a frantic comeback that that began with a tough pull-up jumper by Nick Leibacher with 38 seconds left — and ended with a pair of Angelo Frias layups that enabled the Polar Bears to send the game into overtime — the Bears left Milan with a 54-46 overtime win.

“The steal and lay in by Angelo was big because it tied the game, but the pull-up shot by Nick was really the shot of the game,” Margaretta coach Steve Keller said. “That was really the play that got things rolling for us. They missed the front end of a one-and-one and Frias scores and then he makes the steal that Noah (Hilton) tipped and lays it in.”

Leibacher downplayed the shot preferring to credit the efforts of his teammates.

“The shot of the game or at least the sequence of the game was Angelo getting the steal,” he said. “I just try to do my part to help the team win. We have good young players, and if we play with composure we can beat a lot of teams.”

Frias had a rough start to his night. He picked up a pair of quick fouls and sat for a most of the first half. Entering the third quarter, Frias’ stat line read two points and three rebounds. By the time the game was over, he had 16 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists.

“It’s tough because I came back with like five minutes to go in the second quarter and it kind of killed my aggressiveness,” Frias said. “It stays in the back of your mind, and I was playing smart, but I couldn’t be nearly as aggressive as I usually am.

“Towards the end of the game I started playing with more aggression,” he added. “This was a big game for us. It gives us three in a row and will build our confidence. We are young team and are really coming together at the right time. If we continue playing like this and are able to keep our mistakes down, we are going to win some games in the tournament.”

James Hill had a big game for Edison, scoring 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. At times, he seemed to carry the team on his back in the second half as the Polar Bears were making their run. Hill added seven rebounds and two blocks.

Bryce Ostheimer chipped in nine points and six rebounds for the Chargers, while Bryce Roberts added six points and six rebounds in the losing effort.

“Give Margaretta credit, Angelo is a really good player and (Bailey) Kimberlin, too,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “I have always liked the type of kids that we have here and (going to tournament action) I will take them over any other group that is out there.”

Kimberlin scored 13 points in the game, and gave the Polar Bears some points while Frias was sitting with foul trouble. Dylan Morris added three shots from behind the arc to help keep pace with Edison. Leibacher hit the huge shot and a pair of free throws in the overtime to help send the Bears home happy.

“Kyle is a great coach over their at Edison,” Keller said. “We just got a lot of good efforts, Dylan hit some really big shots, Noah Hilton tipped the ball on Frias’ steal and of course the Leibacher shot. I appreciate how the guys were composed throughout the game. All in all it was a good tough win.”

STAT BOOK

MARGARETTA (10-9, 6-6)

Angelo Frias 8-0—16, Bailey Kimberlin 6-0—13, Dylan Morris 3-0—9, Nick Leibacher 1-6—8, Noah Hilton 1-4—6, Oliver Thomas 1-0—2. TOTALS 20-10—54.

EDISON (11-7, 5-7)

Bryce Roberts 3-0—6, Braden Ehrhardt 3-0—6, Bryce Ostheimer 3-1—9, James Hill 8-0—18, Gavin Schaeffer 2-2—7, Nick Frederick 0-2—2. TOTALS 18-5—46.

Margaretta 12 4 13 15 10 — 54

Edison 6 11 14 13 2 — 46

3-points FGs: (M) Morris 3, Kimberlin (E) Hill 2, Ostheimer 2, Schaeffer

JV: Margaretta, 54-48