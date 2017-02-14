Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the latest in the sports world

Wnek advances to district meet for St. Paul

FREMONT — The St. Paul swim team was in action over the weekend at Fremont for sectional swimming. One swimmer will advance on to districts for the Flyers; Paige Wnek will move on in two different events. She will compete in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly on Friday at Bowling Green State University.

She broke the school record in the backstroke by 2.89 on Saturday, a mark she already owned and set at last year’s district meet.

Wnek recorded a 1:06.67 in the 100 fly finishing in sixth place and a 1:06.91 in the 100 backstroke finishing in fourth in the event.

“I am very excited to see what she can do this week,” St. Paul swim coach Stacy Stoll said. “When we started to talk about focus strokes I told her that I believed that the backstroke was the best choice for her to compete in. I also ask the swimmers what they want to compete in. There is very little negotiating that we do as I really want the swimmers to have a say in their races. I let them own their race. and take some of the responsibilities on to get them as far as they can go.”

For the ladies, the team of Meghan Hedrick, Kallahan Stool, Wnek and Maggie Centa finished in 11th place in the 200 medley relay with a 2:16.74. Caitlyn Corrigan finished the 200 free in 2:47.52 while Catherine Massie finished it in 3:12.12.

In the 50 free, Hedrick took 12th with a 28.29 while Centa finished in 29.48 to take 20th. Abby Fitzgerald took 34th with a 31.34 and Corrigan took 39th with a 33.19.

The team of Wnek, Fitzgerald, Centa and Hedrick took 12th in the 400 free relay with a 4:35.12.

For the boys, while no individuals advanced, they still put up some impressive times. In the 100 free, Owen Miffit took 13th with a 56.85 while Jackson Penwell took 37th with a 1:19.42. In teh 100 backstroke, Graig Hartman took 13th with a 1:09.82.

In the 400 free relay, the team of Sam Sigsworth, Hartman, Jarret Schaffer and Moffit took 10th with a 4:30.66.

“Overall the team did a great job and has come a long way,” Stoll said. “We were able to drop time in most races. I wish more swimmers would have moved on, but the times didn't all fall in our favor.”

BOWLING

Willard 2661, Huron 2597

WILLARD — The Willard Flashes boys’ bowling team improved to 9-9 on the season with a win over Huron on Monday.

Nate Garrett led the Flashes with a 418 while Josh Holida rolled a 407 and Nicholas Scholes 403. Brandon Dye rolled a 313 and Jacob Holthouse added 261.

Willard 2362, Huron 2280

WILLARD — The Willard Lady Flashes picked up a win over Huron on Monday improving their record to 17-2 on the season.

Claire Buss led the team with a 357 followed by Kathleen Schaaf with a 346. Aubrey Mathias added a 319 while Annie Cummings chipped in with a 313. Hannah McClanahan added a 1165 and Kourtney Craft chipped in with a 145.

GOLF

Eagle Creek to Open this Friday

Begining this Friday, Eagle Creek will open for walkers and riders. The plan is to stay open until Mother Nature tells them otherwise.

Call and book your tee time today. $25.00 for 18 Holes and a Cart. $13.00 for 9 Holes and a Cart.The Driving Range will also be open.

Carts will be evaluated on a day to day basis.

YOUTH HOOPS

Norwalk drops two

WILLARD — The Norwalk Sixth grade team dropped a pair of games over the weekend.

Norwalk lost to Fremonth 16-8 in the first game of the double header. Emily Koenig had four points while Alina Bigler and Joscey Thomas added two each. Summer Moehlman had five boards in the loss.

Norwalk dropped the second game to Willard 14-12. Jossalyn Kreps and Hannah Steffanni scored four points a piece while Thomas and Koenig added two each.

The team is back in action on Saturday at home hosting Huron and Willard.

BRIEFS

Miocic coming to NMS

UFC World Champion Stipe Miocic will make an appearance at the Huron County Chamber of Commerce Home and Business shot on Saturday Feb. 25 at Norwalk Middle School. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Miocic will make his appearance at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Sandusky Area YMCA Men’s basketball league

The Men’s basketball league at the Sandusky YMCA is taking registrations until March 2. Games will be played from March 9 - May 11 every Thursday night at 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. or 9:15 p.m.

Games will be played at the Sandusky Area YMCA located at 2101 W. Perkins Ave. There is a captains meeting on March 2 at 7 p.m.

The cost is $275 per team with a 10 player max roster, $27 cash for a referee and score keeper per game. The cost breakdown comes out to be $69 per player on an 8-man team and $54.50 for a 10-man team.

For any questions, contact Mike Seel, Sports director at 419-621-9622 or by email at mseel@sanduskyareaymca.org.

HCYSC registration info

Huron County Youth Soccer Club would like to inform all member and the Huron County community that registration is now open for the 2017 Spring Recreational Soccer Season. Registration will run through March 1. The fee per player is set at $35. Recreational Divisions include U4 through U14.

Options to register:

Visit the website at www.HCYSC.org and register electronically or complete a registration form and mail it along with the fee to HCYSC, PO Box 911, Norwalk, OH 44857. The forms can be printed off of the website and checks should be made payable to HCYSC.