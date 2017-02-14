Norwalk puts a scare into Sandusky in NOL loss

The underdog Truckers were able to seize momentum in the second quarter of Tuesday's Northern Ohio League game against visiting Sandusky — but couldn't sustain it long enough in a 62-54 loss at Norwalk High School.

The victory clinched the NOL title outright for Sandusky, which improved to 16-3 overall and 10-0 in the league. It's the second straight league title for the Blue Streaks, who have won 11 straight games since the calendar flipped to 2017.

Meanwhile, Norwalk fell to 6-14 overall and 2-8 in the NOL.

With Keith Williams (12.2 points per game) briefly out of the game with a leg injury and Jayrese Williams (23.8 ppg) in foul trouble, the Truckers closed the first half with a 13-2 scoring run to take a 25-22 halftime lead.

Trailing 20-12, Jacob Roth connected on a 3-pointer, then Matt Neuberger and Mitchell Perry followed with baskets off Sandusky turnovers to make it a 20-19 deficit with 4:42 left in the first half. The Truckers then took the lead on a short jumper by Roth with 1:33 left in the half, and 19 seconds later, Perry closed the first half scoring with a pair of free throws.

The Streaks still trailed 27-22 about a minute into the third quarter, then took control of the game. They surged their way to a 20-6 scoring run to close out the third and take a 44-34 lead into the final eight minutes.

Keith Williams returned to score seven points in the scoring spree, while Jayrese Williams scored five points and Cavon Croom added a pair of baskets.

Norwalk lost the rebounding battle, 38-22, and went without a field goal for two different stretches that spanned exactly five minutes in the decisive third quarter.

“I thought we competed and played hard, and I was proud of their effort,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said of his team. “We got killed by their offensive rebounds — and we have to find a way to stop those scoring droughts we have. We went too long without scoring in the third quarter, and that is something that has hurt us all year. But our effort was great, and I think their athleticism hurt us on the offensive boards and getting to loose balls.”

Gray acknowledged Sandusky's defense kickstarted the Blue Streaks scoring 22 points in the quarter after just 22 in the first half.

“We stopped cutting and we stopped putting the ball in the paint,” he said. “And when you get the ball inside you don't necessarily have to shoot it, you can kick it out or reverse the ball. Like any team, the fewer passes you make, the better a team's defense is. We just didn't do a good enough job.”

A baseline jumper from Ja'Vez Alexander gave Sandusky its largest lead at 53-39 with 3:28 left — but the Truckers didn't go quietly. They cut it to five points with 1:07 left in the game on a George Friend 3-pointer, and got within four points with 26 seconds left after a second Friend triple.

But forced to foul, the Blue Streaks were able to put the game away at the line to seal the win and league title.

“We won the game. A bit of a concern when Keith went down — I think that threw all of us off for a bit including the coaching staff, because it was an awkward fall,” Sandusky coach Colin Irish said. “We got out of it a little bit and give Norwalk credit for getting back into the game.

“But I think in the third quarter our defense really predicated how we did offensively,” he added. “We only gave up nine points and got some separation there after playing through some foul trouble and the injury. But we got the win, and it was nice of Norwalk to let us cut the nets down as well.”

Keith Williams finished with a game-high 20 points for Sandusky, while Croom added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jayrese Williams added nine points.

Perry finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Truckers, while Roth added 13 points and Brandon Haraway scored 10.

The Truckers visit Ontario (14-5, 7-3) on Friday and close the regular season at Columbian (8-10, 4-6) on Feb. 24.

“Congratulations to Colin, and Jayrese and the rest of the team for another NOL championship,” Gray said. “It's well deserved. They do things the right way I think, and they play hard.”

STAT BOOK

SANDUSKY (16-3, 10-0)

Jayrese Williams 3-2—9; Cavon Croom 5-3—13; Keith Williams 8-3—20; Brent Hanson 3-0—6; Ja'Vez Alexander 6-2—14. TOTALS 25-10—62.

NORWALK (6-14, 2-8)

Brandon Haraway 4-1—10; George Friend 2-0—6; Jacob Trautman 1-0—3; Jacob Roth 5-0—13; Mitchell Perry 5-6—16; Eric Hull 2-0—4; Matt Neuberger 1-0—2. TOTALS 19-7—54.

Sandusky 16 6 22 18 — 62

Norwalk 12 13 9 20 — 54

3-point FGs: (S) J. Williams; K. Williams; (N) Roth 3, Friend 2, Haraway, Trautman

JV: Sandusky, 44-33