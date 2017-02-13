logo

no avatar
High school sports

Reflector sports schedule for this week

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Yesterday at 11:30 AM

Monday 2/13

Girls’ Hoops

Northwestern at New London

Bellevue at Willard

Tuesday 2/14

Boys’ Hoops

Sandusky at Norwalk

Margaretta at Edison

Girls’ Hoops

South Central at St. Peter's

Wednesday 2/15

Wrestling

St. Paul at Carey

Thursday 2/16

Girls’ Hoops

Plymouth at New London

Mapleton at St. Paul

Monoroeville at Crestview

South Central at Western Reserve

Oak Harbor at Edison

Friday 2/17

Boys’ Hoops

Plymouth at Monroeville

Western Reserve at St. Paul

Mapleton at New London

South Central at Crestview

Edison at Perkins

Norwalk at Ontario

Saturday 2/18

Boys’ Hoops

St. Paul at Perkins

Lucas at Plymouth

New London at Wynford

SMCC at South Central

Edison at Western Reserve

Madison at Willard

Girls’ Hoops

Norwalk at Ontario

Wellington at Western Reserve

Wrestling

SBC championships at Lakota

NOL championships at Sandusky

Swimming

District championships at BGSU

Recommended for You