Boys' teams learn tourney trail

Area coaches met at their district sites to hash out where and when they would like to play. Here is the rundown.

In the Division II Mansfield Senior District, the Norwalk Truckers drew Northern Ohio League foe Shelby right off the bat at 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Galion High School. The Truckers and Whippets met twice this season with Shelby coming out on top both times. The first time it was by a 63-43 score and the second time was a 51-44 decision. The winner of that contest takes on Lexington at 8 p.m. on March 3 at Galion High School for a sectional title.

In the Division III Norwalk District, a pair of Reflector schools will do battle right off the rip. Willard and Western Reserve were pitted against each other for a sectional championship at 8 p.m. on March 3 at Shelby High School. The two teams did not meet in the regular season and according to the North Central Ohio Basketball website, the two schools have never played each other in history.

The Edison Chargers drew a first-round game against Bucyrus for the second consecutive year as the two teams will face off for a sectional title at 8 p.m. on March 3 at Monroeville High School. They did not meet this season and last season was the first meeting between the two, a 72-33 advantage for the Chargers.

The New London Wildcats earned the top overall seed in the district and elected to take the first-round bye. The Wildcats will take on the winner of Galion and Clear Fork for a sectional title at 6:15 p.m. on March 3 at Shelby High School. New London did not meet either school during the regular season. New London has never played Galion in history and own a 1-3 all-time record against Clear Fork.

In the Division IV Willard District, the St. Paul Flyers earned the No. 3 seed and elected to take a first round bye. They will play the winner of Plymouth and Buckeye Central at 8 p.m. on March 3 at Sandusky High School. The Flyers defeated Plymouth both times this season and did not face Buckeye Central. They are 1-5 against the Bucks in all-time meetings and 37-34 against the Big Red.

The South Central Trojans were the No. 4 seed and will take on Crestline at 6:15 p.m. on March 1 at Lexington High School. The Trojans traveled to Crestline this season and came home with a 68-47 win. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Wynford and Mansfield Christian at 8 p.m. on March 3 at Lexington High School for a sectional title.

The Plymouth Big Red earned the No. 3 seed in the district and will take on Buckeye Central at 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Sandusky High School. The two teams met in the first game of the season with the Big Red coming away with a 59-48 victory. The winner will face St. Paul for a sectional title.

The Monroeville Eagles were the No. 13 seed in the district and were given the final choice on the bracket. They were given a first-round bye and will take on the winner of No. 1 overall seed Mansfield St. Peter’s and No. 12 seed Danbury at 6:15 p.m. on March 3 at Lexington High School. The Eagles didn’t play either team this season. They own a 22-20 advantage over Danbury in all-time meetings but a 1-13 disadvantage against Mansfield St. Peter’s.

