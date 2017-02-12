Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the latests results from the weekend

New London 73, Black River 45

NEW LONDON — The New London Wildcats used a short memory after a loss to St. Paul on Friday to bounce back and pick up a 28-point win over Black River on Saturday.

The Wildcats used a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter to blow things wide open and build a comfortable lead using it to cruise the rest of the way.

A total of eight Wildcats scored on Saturday night and were led by Ryan Lane with 21 points. Karson Howell added 20 while Jacob Molnar and Billy Woodymancy added six a piece. Colin Cole chipped in with five while Dane Matthews added three and Weston Eibel and Jake Gerlak added two each.

The Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall and are back in action on Friday hosting Mapleton.

GIRLS’ HOOPS

New London 56, Mapleton 49

NEW LONDON — The New London Lady Wildcats picked up another Firelands Conference victory on Saturday afternoon beating Mapletion by seven in a hard-fough, FC contest.

Elizabeth Logan provided the Lady Cats with a monster performance scoring a team-high 18 points while draining a 3-pointer. Eden Copley and Morgan Luedy continued to provide consistency as both scored 14 points. Copley added seven rebounds and seven steals. Gabby Ledbetter scored eight points and Sidney Allen rounded out the scoring with two.

The Lady Cats improve to 13-7 on the season and 9-4 in the FC. They are back in action on Monday hosting Northwestern.

Monroeville 58, Plymouth 42

PLYMOUTH — The Monroeville Lady Eagles picked up their third consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon beating Plymouth by 16 points.

It was the Lady Big Red that jumped out to an early 15-12 lead, but the Lady Eagles put up 19 points in the second quarter to build a comfortable halftime lead. They used the cushion to roll the rest of the way for the Firelands Conference victory.

The Lady Eagles were led by Kara Schafer’s 22 points while Jordan Quillen added 10. Lauren Gies scored eight, Rachel Clingman and Taylor Reer six a piece, Ameillia Dalton four and Macy Schafer rounded out the scoring with two.

The Big Red saw a nice effort from Chloe Mack with 13 points with Emily Blanton adding 12. Tristen Wiley chipped in with six while Maggie Branham and Arianna Marx scored four each. Emily Akers rounded out the scoring with three points.

Monroeville improves to 7-13 and 5-8 in the FC. The Lady Eagles are back in action on Thursday at Crestview for the FC and regular-season finale. Plymouth falls to 3-18 and 1-12 and will travel to New London on Thursday to wrap up conference and regular-season play.

Ontario 47, Willard 32

WILLARD — The Willard Lady Flashes got off to a slow start and never quite recovered against Ontario leading to a 15-point Northern Ohio League loss on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead after the first and used an 18-9 advantage in the third to pull away and cruise by Willard for an NOL victory.

Leading the way for Willard was Lydia Wiers with 14 points. Cassidy Crawford chipped in with six while Brooke Vipperman and Madie Secor added three a piece. Addie Slone, Felicia Rosvanis and Alexis Moore added two a piece to round out the Willard scoring. Secor grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Flashes fall to 10-11 on the year and will finish up their season on Monday against Bellevue at home.

Crestview 57, South Central 41

GREENWICH — The South Central Lady Trojans dropped a tough Firelands Conference battle to Crestview on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans led at the end of the first 10-8 and only trailed by seven heading into the final quarter, but the Lady Cougars ended the game on a 15-4 run in the fourth to put things away.

Maddie Albert scored a team-high 18 points for the Trojans including three 3-pointers. Ally Burton put up another monster double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Holly Hale, Cheyenne Swander and Courtney Shepherd each scored four points rounding out the SC scoring.

The Trojans fall to 3-17 on the year and 1-12 in the FC. They are back in action on Tuesday traveling to Mansfield St. Peter’s and a sectional semifinal preview.

WRESTLING

NL, Plymouth tie for 1st

CASTALIA — New London and Plymouth tied in the 16-team Margaretta Invitational on Saturday morning scroing 162 points a piece.

Monroeville took third with 137 points and South Central took 12th with 59 to round out the area teams competing.

Final Round Results

In the 106 weight class, Jakob Wolfenbarger fell to Caleb Burch of Port Clinton while Arryk Davidson of New London beat Jorge Gabriel of South Central 19-2.

At 113, Zander Takacs of Monroeville fell to Randal Mills of Antwerp 15-0.

Dakota Blanton of South Central won the 120 division with a major decision over Jeff Reiman of Perkins 14-6. Cordell Sipe of Plymouth took ofurth falling to Camron Suttle of Margaretta 10-7.

Robbie Ritenout of New London took fourth at 132 falling to Brice Spoon of McComb 14-5. Jacob Echelbarger of Plymouth took fifth pinning Mason Semprich of Perkins.

Austin Reed of New London took sixth at 138 after falling to Kaden Keegan of Margaretta 13-5.

New London’s Zach Bene was the 145 champion pinning Andrew Smith of McComb to take the title. Caleb Cardman of Monroeville defeated Nathanyal Parsons of South Central in the fifth and sixth place match by pin.

Plymouth’s Austin Sexton took second in the 152 class after being pinned by Maco Gonzalez of St. Wendelin. Dylan Bess of New London took third beating Mitch Vannest of Bellebue 7-6.

Monroeville’s Rhett Roeder beat Plymouth’s Josh Done 7-6 in the championship match of the 160 class.

Tony Vazquez took fourth in the 170 class falling to Logan Knipp 12-9 and Caleb Smith took sixth after being pinned by Devon Grosswiler of Danbury.

Tche Leroux of Monroeville took second in the 182 class after being pinned by Hunter Wymer of North Baltimore. Mitchel Philipps took fifth pinning Plymouth’s Peyton Young in the fifth and sixth match.

In the 195 class, Adonn Kruki beat Montomery Walls of Monroevile 9-2 to take the class championship. Jared Lewis finished in fourth after being pinned by Brice Markel of McComb.

Plymouth’s Seth Bailey took second in the 220 class after falling to Russell Demarco of Port Clinton via pin.

Trey Leroux took second in the 285 class falling to Jacob Huber of Margaretta 7-3 in the final. Cody McKean of New London took fourth and Breydan Allen of Plymouth took fifth.