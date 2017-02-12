Ponchel achieves milestone in loss to Chargers

The Chargers (11-6) headed into the matchup surging. After starting the season 4-4, Edison went on a 6-2 run, winning five of its previous six games. The Trojans (11-8) came in after winning a narrow game at Plymouth, Friday night.

Fast-paced offense was the M.O. in the first half, with the teams combining for over 60-points. A strong second-half from the Chargers on the defensive end allowed them to gradually pull away and take the game 61-45.

The teams came out of the gate scorching, knocking down multiple opening quarter triples each, and not allowing for the opposing defense to find a consistent rhythm. South Central coach Brett Seidel thinks the reason behind the first-half scoring was simple.

“Ball was going in the basket. We made some shots in the first half, I felt the ball moved the entire game for us. We got similar shots in the second half that didn’t go down,” Seidel said. “I thought we moved the ball real well. I thought the right kid took the right shots in the right spots, they just didn’t go down tonight, and they (Edison) made shots.”

Record Book

Coming into the game, South Central senior Mike Ponchel sat at 999 career points after a 25-point outburst the night before in a win over Plymouth.

In the second half, Ponchel etched his name in the school’s record books. With 2:31 left in the third, he drove baseline and missed a tough layup, but was able to grab his own rebound and put it back in for the milestone score.

“It’s surreal, I’ve always worked for it since freshman year so a lot of hard work and hours come into play,” Ponchel said. “We have great fans that come out every night and a great coaching staff. To do it here, where coach Seidel played especially, there’s nothing like it.”

After the game, South Central coach Brett Seidel expressed his happiness for Ponchel eclipsing 1,000 career points.

“Happy for him, hope that we can win a few more games for him as well, but it was a fun night for him,” Seidel said.

Ponchel is the first 1,000-point scorer for the Trojans since Doug Dendinger in 1997-98, and the fifth overall in school history. Ponchel’s achievement means that his coach, Seidel 1,224 career points, and he, both hold the achievement.

Recharge

After halftime, the Chargers were able to continue their high-level offensive output, but also cleaned up the defensive side of the ball. Holding the Trojans to only 16 second-half points, down from their 29 in the first two-quarters.

“We rebounded well and limited them to only one shot as much as possible. Overall, our defense was pretty good tonight,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “I thought we did a pretty good job defensively getting out on their shooters, they’re a good offensive basketball team.”

Leaders

The Chargers boasted four players in double figures including senior Bryce Ostheimer who scored 19-points, senior Nick Frederick with 12-points all coming on threes, junior James Hill added 12-points and 10 boards, while junior Bryce Roberts dropped 11-points and grabbed 9 boards.

For the Trojans, senior Aaron Lamoreaux was the team’s high-point man with 12-points, freshman Simon Blair added 10-points, junior Ben Lamoreaux put in 8-points and grabbed 7 boards, while Ponchel scored 7-points and 7-rebounds.

Looking Ahead

The Trojans will head to Crestview on Friday due battle against a struggling Cougar team who’ve lost their last 3 games. While the Chargers will be in action on Tuesday as they host Margaretta.

STAT BOOK

Edison 19-16-9-17 — 61

South Central 12-17-7-9 — 45

Edison: 24-49 FG, 6-10 FT, 7-18 3pt. (Nick Frederick 4, Daniel Lambert 1, Bryce Roberts 1, Bryce Ostheimer 1) 32 rebounds (James Hill 10, Bryce Roberts 9), 11 turnovers. Scoring: Bryce Ostheimer 19, Nick Frederick 12, James Hill 12, Bryce Roberts 11, Daniel Lambert 3, Brayden Ehrhardt 2, Gavin Schaeffer 2.

South Central: 18-55 FG, 2-5 FT, 7-28 3pt. (Simon Blair 2, Ben Lamoreaux 2, Isaiah Seidel 2, Michael Ponchel 1) 30 rebounds (Ben Lamoreaux 7, Michael Ponchel 7), 10 turnovers, Scoring: Aaron Lamoreaux 12, Simon Blair 10, Ben Lamoreaux 8, Michael Ponchel 7, Isaiah Seidel 6, Jason Hale 2.