Flyers scorch nets for 11th win in 12 games

That view hasn't gone unnoticed within the walls of the Flyer boys basketball team, which won for the 11th time in their last 12 games with Saturday's scorching shooting performance against St. Mary Central Catholic.

St. Paul (15-4) finished the game 29-of-49 shooting (59 percent) and outscored the Panthers (11-8) in a 12-minute stretch of the first half by a 38-16 margin in the 75-56 non-conference win inside Harvey Keller Gymnasium at the Convocation Center in Norwalk.

Friday night, the Flyers edged New London to force a first-place tie between the two teams atop the Firelands Conference standings with two games remaining. St. Paul hasn't won an FC title in boys basketball since the 1997-98 season — six months before senior Noah Winslow was born.

“Over the years, football has always been dominant, so it's been kind of disappointing when we would not be as good or as up to par as them,” Winslow said. “It feels great to be on a winner. It's all something we've wanted to do so badly, and now it's finally happening.”

“Friday was a must-win, and the hard work has paid off in practice,” he added. “We've always said if we can knock down some shots, we can be a deadly team with our size inside. And this is the right time you want to be playing like that, right before the tournament and while making a push at the conference. We're feeling really good.”

The Panthers jumped on the Flyers in the opening two minutes, racing out to a 9-2 lead behind 3-pointers from David and Daniel Miller. But St. Paul responded with a 20-10 scoring run over the final six minutes of the opening quarter to build a 22-19 lead.

Leading 27-21, Nick Lukasko made a 3-pointer, then Paul Pearce stepped to the line and made a free throw after being fouled. He missed the second attempt, but teammate Brandon McCall was there for the putback basket, and the Flyers were off and running with a 33-21 lead at the 3:59 mark of the second quarter.

The lead swelled to 15 off a 3-pointer from Jimmy Adelman, one of nine 3-pointers on the night for the Flyers. They took a 42-30 lead into halftime off 15-of-26 shooting (58 percent).

“I was concerned tonight,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “We played an emotional game last night and put a lot on the table, and St. Mary had been off since Tuesday. And kind of the way it started tonight is what I was afraid of. They put us back on our heels initially, but we stressed to the kids not to panic and stay with what we wanted to do, which was get the ball inside.

“As the game went on I thought we defended better and better,” he added. “We got a lot of people involved, which is good. We have some selfless kids who sacrifice playing time for the good of the team.”

In the third quarter, St. Paul blew the game open by doubling up the Panthers in the eight minutes. The Flyers reached their biggest lead of the game at 25 (62-37) after Dylan Furlong connected on one of his three 3-pointers.

“They shot the ball very well at a high percentage, and I don't think they were averaging more than 50 points per game or something like that,” SMCC coach Lyle Falknor said. “When someone is shooting like that, you're going to have a rough night. And their size hurt us inside obviously as well.”

The Panthers fell to 2-5 with 6-foot-7 junior Luca Mormina (21 points/12 rebounds average) out of the lineup with an injury.

“We have to find ourselves again. We have to find a way to overcome that a little bit as best we can,” Falknor said. “And we have to shoot it better. We started out real well, but then we forgot about some of the things we've been working on the last couple of weeks. We took some bad shots, but we'll keep working at it.

“That's all you can do,” he added. “There's still time, and we'd still like to get a few more wins before the season starts. They'll be alright. This group plays hard and doesn't quit until the end — and we can work with that.”

David Miller led the Panthers with 15 points, while Daniel Miller and Joe Morrow each scored eight points and Clay Wimmer added seven.

For St. Paul, McCall led a balanced attack with 16 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting. Furlong had 13 points, while Adelman scored 10, and Pearce and Winslow each scored nine points.

In order to win their first FC title in 20 seasons, the Flyers have a big game with Western Reserve (11-7, 9-3) at home on Friday — then will need to beat Mapleton (11-8, 5-7) the following week on the road.

“After the loss to New London (36-31 Jan. 6) we began talking one game at a time, and right now that one game is Friday vs. Western,” Smith said. “But we're very pleased with what these kids have done so far.

“They follow through with little things that make the difference, because we've won a lot of close games because we've been in those situations so much,” he added. “They know what to do and go out and execute. That's the sign of a really good team.”

STAT BOOK

ST. MARY C.C. (11-8)

David Miller 4-4—15; John Baird 2-0—6; Daniel Miller 3-0—8; Joe Morrow 3-2—8; JJ Fischer 0-4—4; Daniel Covol 1-0—2; David Baird 2-0—6; Clay Wimmer 2-3–7. TOTALS 17-13—51.

ST. PAUL (14-4)

Dylan Furlong 4-2—13; Brandon McCall 8-0—16; Paul Pearce 3-3—9; Noah Winslow 4-0—9; Jimmy Adelman 4-0—10; Jacob Avendano 2-0—5; Will Ceccoli 1-0—3; Nick Lukasko 1-2—5; Chris Ruffing 2-0—4; Jake Griffin 0-1—1. TOTALS 29-8—72.

SMCC 19 11 10 16 — 56

St. Paul 22 20 20 13 — 75

3-point FGs: (STM) David Miller 3, J. Baird 2, Daniel Miller 2, D. Baird 2; (STP) Furlong 3, Adelman 2, Winslow, Lukasko, Ceccoli, Avendaono

JV: St. Paul, 48-35