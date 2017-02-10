End of an era: Truckers outlast Flashes in last NOL home game

After all, the Truckers and Willard Flashes met for the last time as Northern Ohio League rivals. Next season, the two teams will join a much larger version of the Sandusky Bay Conference, albeit in different divisions. The NOL will disband after 72 years of existence.

But the coaches said the teams will continue to play each other.

“I remember the old NOL; I loved it. It was a community of similar sizes and for a lot of different reasons, it broke up. It’s sad,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said.

However, he said, with the Truckers being in the SBC Lake Division, he believes the fans are excited and there may be better attendance since there are shorter driving times.

“We’re still going to play Ontario; we’re still going to play Willard. We’re just excited about our (SBC) schedule. Hopefully our record will be a little bit better,” Gray added.

Norwalk notched its second NOL win of the season Friday with a 65-50 win. The Truckers improved to 2-7 in the league and 5-13 overall while Willard fell to 3-16 and 1-8.

Flashes coach Chris Long took a practical approach to facing each his opponents.

“We’re still going to play Norwalk next year,” he said. “You can’t get hung-ho for one opponent every year and make that the Super Bowl. You have to be up for every opponent if you want to be a quality team and win as many as games as you possibly can.”

Norwalk ended the first quarter up 23-9 and went into the locker room with a massive 41-21 lead. But Willard wasn’t about to go away quietly.

Long was impressed with the way the Flashes competed in the second half.

“We did a lot of things better in the second half that we didn’t do very well in the first half,” he said. “That’s a tribute to the kids. They could have shut it down, (being) down 20 points at the half. Instead, they got themselves back into the game.”

Willard outscored Norwalk 16-6 in the third period. Junior Sabastian Sivongsak put an exclamation point on the quarter by hitting a three-pointer to beat the buzzer, but the Flashes still trailed 47-37.

“(We) did a better of job of limiting penetration. We did a better job of limiting shots,” said Long, who also liked seeing his team creating turnovers in the second half.

Norwalk hit 88 percent of its free-throw shots, nailing 32-of-36. Willard only connected on two shots from the charity stripe.

“The key to the game was free-throw shots. At one point in the fourth quarter, we made 14 or 15 in a row,” said Gray, who was impressed with his team’s “remarkable composure” down the stretch and how Norwalk created turnovers and pressure.

Senior George Friend, known for his long-distance shooting, changed his game to attacking the basket. He led the Truckers with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

“It was intentional on Willard’s part,” Gray said, referring to keeping Friend from attempting any three-pointers. “Chris Long does a good job of scouting. He took the three away from George, but George was able to get to the basket. He was able to find his way in. It was a good night for change.”

Sophomore Brandon Haraway scored 11 points and senior Jacob Trautman added 10.

“Having Brandon makes us better. He gets people good shots. He can break pressure whenever he wants. I’m just happy as heck to have him back,” Gray said.

Senior Ethan Daub led Willard with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The jayvee game was a Norwalk blowout, 70-43. Junior Jessuh Williams scored 13 points for the Truckers while classmate Jack Mei added 10.

Willard sophomore Joey Holida led all jayvee scorers with 20 points.

Tonight Norwalk hosts Western Reserve in a non-league game. Willard plays at NOL rival Shelby on Tuesday.

Stat book

Willard 9 12 16 13 — 50

Norwalk 23 18 6 18 — 65

Willard: Broc Baldridge 4-0-9, Brevon Polachek 3-0-7, Bryce Bailey 3-0-6, Nick Cofer 1-1-3, Ethan Daub 5-1-12, Dorian Holida 1-0-2, Sabastian Sivongsak 3-0-8, Jerett Sowers 1-0-3 — 21-2-50

Norwalk: Eric Hull: 2-5-9, Brandon Hawaway 4-5-11, Jacob Trautman 2-6-10, Mitchell Perry 1-3-5, Jacob Roth 2-4-9, George Friend 6-9-21 — 16-32-65