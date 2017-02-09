St. Paul vs. Western Reserve: A playoff-type matchup

The Lady Roughriders are first in the FC with a conference record of 12-0. The Flyers are 11-1, their only loss coming from Western, a 67-47 decision, on Dec. 29.

If the ‘Riders are able to hold off the Flyers, they will win the FC outright. On the flip side, if St. Paul wins, the two will be tied for first place, which will most likely result in a tie. It would be the Flyers’ first title since 2002-2003. Western hasn’t won the crown since 2012-2013.

The ‘Riders have come a long way since coach Laura Pierson’s first season when the team won just a single game all season. Going into the contest, it would seem as though they would have the upper hand, as Western has two of the top-10 scorers in the FC in junior sophomore Cora Wyers (13.5 points per game) and junior Andrea Robson (13.3 PPG). St. Paul senior Ashley Painley is averaging 15.4, which is second in the league.

“Andrea, our shooting guard, is very strong from the three-point line,” Pierson said. “But she has worked very hard to work her game inside that area. She has a strong dribble-attack and knows how to score inside the key, but also from the three-point line and then when she gets fouled, she’s a great foul shooter. She’s really become a two-dimensional player.”

Wyers, a post, is a great compliment to Robson, as she takes care of most of the work inside.

“They just have a good chemistry. That’s the best part of it when I’m coaching them, is watching them play together and score and win as a team.”

Wyers will have a a good matchup against Flyers Elyse Roth and Lauren Lukasko inside the paint.

“With both of them doubling down, we’re going to have to adjust some of the things where get the post entry. When we do that, we’ll hopefully be able to free up that three-point line a little bit more to get Andrea, Katie Hipp and Brooke Ommert their looks.”

Pierson is ready for her first title.

“We want the win,” Pierson said. “(St. Paul) is going to be well-prepared. She even said the last time that she has been switching up her defenses, so we’ll anticipate that. That is the St. Paul style. So we’re looking forward to this rivalry. It’s always something the kids have had engrained in them. It’s going to be a fun afternoon. We’re taking it one game at time.”

After Saturday’s matchup, the ‘Riders only have one more FC game, which will be against South Central (1-11 in the FC).

Lady Flyer coach Vicky Mahl is also looking for her first Firelands Conference crown. The Western Reserve graduate has been the coach for St. Paul for five seasons. The best her team has finished was second place in both the 2012-2013 and 2013-14 seasons.

With five seniors on the roster, now is the time for the Flyers to capture a championship.

“It’d be pretty huge milestone for this group,” Mahl said. “They’ve worked really hard for four years, and even before that in junior high. They’ve worked really hard the last month and a half in order to give themselves a chance to have that opportunity on Saturday.”

Western Reserve has had a bit of trouble this season against the press defense. Last week against Norwalk, the ‘Riders were able to put up just 31 points — 16 through the first three quarters. Defense will be a key factor on Saturday.

“We’re just going to play defense. We’ve talked about the first time around and give credit to Western and what they did, but we’re going to make some changes and see if that helps us out. We just have to come in and be ready to play defense, whether it’s zone, man, or whatever we decide to use at that point. They just have to be ready to do that.

“I think that anyone who has scouted us knows that we’re going to try to press. We use it. Do we use it predominantly all the time? No. But we have a few different presses we can use it just depends on what’s working. I think it would be a mistake not to press them. Their floor is smaller and that makes it a little easier to press,” Mahl said.

Mahl doesn’t want her girls to worry about anything other thank taking care of themselves.

“We have no pressure. I’m pretty sure after watching our first game against them, a lot of people won’t give us a chance. But I know my kids better than that and I’d say that we have as much of a chance to win it as they do.”

Will St. Paul be able to shut down Western Reserve? Will the ‘Riders be able to keep Ashley Painley We’ll see what it comes down to on Saturday.

