Pickleball comes to The Ernsthausen Community Center

Pickleball is played with a whiffle ball and a paddle in approximately 1/3 of a tennis court. It's a combination of badminton, tennis and ping pong. The United States Pickleball Associations local ambassador Bob Eirons will be offering instructional clinics for 5 weeks beginning Monday, February 13th.

Clinics will run Mondays & Wednesdays from 9:30am-11:30am through March 15th. No pre-registration is required, but you must pay general admission if not a member of the Community Center. Attend one or all of the classes and try your hand at this new and exciting sport! For more information, contact Niki Cross, Recreation Director at (419) 663-6775 ext. 1026 or ncross@norwalkrec.com.