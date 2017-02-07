Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the latest news from area sports

Shelby 64, Norwalk 60

SHELBY — The Norwalk Lady Truckers did their best to knock off the Northern Ohio Leading Shelby Whippets on Tuesday evening but came just a bit short. Leading 33-30 at the half, a 21-8 advantage in the third for the Whippets was the difference maker sending Norwalk home with a loss.

The Tuckers were led by Jiselle Thomas with 23 points including nine from the free throw line. Kaelyn Harkness added 15 points to give the Truckers two players in double figures. Jada Thomas chipped in with six while Jasmine Thomas added four, Adrianna Rodriguez added four, Leah Malson had five, Bethany Cring scored two and Marly Geretz rounded out the Trucker scoring with one.

The Truckers fall to 14-5 on the season and are back in action against Margaretta on Thursday.

Seneca East 65, South Central 31

GREENWICH — The Lady Trojans got off to a slow start, scoring just eight points in the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Tigers.

South Central scored 15 of its’ 31 points in the final quarter.

Ally Burton led the Trojans with 11 points, while Lily Antonio and Cheyenne Swander each scored six. Jaelyn Barnett and Maddie Albert both tallied four points.

South Central falls to 2-16.

Monroeville 62, Hardin Northern 57 OT

DOLA — The Lady Eagles may have allowed Hardin Northern to come back in the game in fourth quarter, but Monroeville was able to seal the game in overtime.

Monroeville improves to 6-13 on the season.

Kara Schafer led the Eagles with 19 points, followed by Jordan Quillen with 10 and Mille Dalton nine. Lauren Gies and Ashlyn Tommas each scored seven, Macy Schafer five, Rachel Clingman four and Katelyn Kerby one.

SP at WR starts at 2:30 p.m.

The girls’ basketball game between St. Paul and Western Reserve will have a junior varsity start time of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Western Reserve High School. The varsity will tip at the conclusion of that contest.

Norwalk splits

The Norwalk sixth grade girls’ hoops team split a pair of contests on Sunday.

The team traveled to Edison over the weekend to take on Edison and Tiffin. In Game 1, Norwalk beat Tiffin 19-6. Natalie Barber led with six points in Game 1 while Summer Moehlman added four points and Jossalyn Kreps, Ashlynn Kerby, Hannah Steffanni and Alexis Witmer scored two each with Emily Koenig rounding out the scoring with one. Kerby added five boards in the win.

In Game 2, Edison beat Norwalk 35-8. Steffanni scored six poinst while Moehlman added the other two. Kerby had a pair of rebounds. The team will be back in action on Sunday at Willard against Willard and Fremont.

BOYS’ HOOPS

Plymouth 71, Galion 64

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red pulled off a solid win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Plymouth had two players reach 20 points, as Austin Nester dropped 27 and Jacob Adams had 21. Mitchell Chaffins poured in 12, Jared Reed and Kade Collins each had five and Dylan Patton added one.

The Big Red improve to 4-14 on the season and host South Central in a Firelands Conference game on Friday.

LITTLE LEAGUE

New London Little League holding sign ups for the 2017 Season

Early bird signs ups will be on Saturday March 4th from 9 a.m. till Noon at the New London High School Office Entrance. For this date only registration fee will be $15 per athlete. Sign ups on March 11th will be from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Registration fee will be $40.00 per athlete. Anyone wishing to play in the major league division must attend try outs. Try outs will be taking place following registration on March 11th in the high school gym.

The boundaries for the 2017 season have expanded to include students that attend South Central Local Schools, Western Reserve Local Schools, and Wellington Local Schools are eligible for play in New London.

For the latest on New London Little League News and Information, check us out on Facebook @ New London Little League.