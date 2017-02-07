Panthers cruise by Eagles in non-conference clash

The Panthers entered Tuesday night’s non-conference game at Monroeville on a three-game losing streak with an average margin of defeat at 16 points. SMCC had lost four of five overall.

But the Panthers started the game shooting 13-of-25 from the field in the first half, and rode that to a 14-point halftime lead in a 62-46 win at Steve Moore Court at the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

David Miller was particularly effective for the Panthers (11-7), scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points during that stretch in the first half as the SMCC led 38-24.

“It helps when you are making shots,” SMCC coach Lyle Falknor said. “We got some good open shots and we made a high percentage of them. When you can do that, it makes it a lot easier on you as a team. You can withstand some mistakes with the ball handling and things like that.

“They made a good run at us to start the second half, and I thought we kept our composure and did a good job of finishing them off,” he added. “It’s good for the team to get a win. I think we are getting there as a team and are playing better at the right time.”

Monroeville (2-17) closed the first half off with a 3-pointer by Nick Newell that banked in at the buzzer. The Eagles carried that momentum out of the locker room with as they scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to extend their run to 13-0, bringing them to within four points of SMCC at 38-34.

But that was as close as they came to the Panthers, as J.J. Fischer and David Miller hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead back 10.

“We have to play the way we did the third quarter for the entire game,” Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek said. “We are able play good when we give an effort, but we don’t always do that, and that is why we are 2-17 now.

“Logan (Clouse) had a good third quarter, we were trying to chase them from behind and it’s hard to come back from that far behind,” he added. “We were pressing to make things happen and the shots just stopped falling for us.”

David Miller once again led his team in place of Mormina. He led the Panthers in both points (25) and rebounds (8).

“It felt good that the shots were falling tonight, Miller said. “It has been a rough past few games for us and we are happy to get the win. In the third quarter they had a pretty good run, but we were able to get our spacing and pulled away from them again.

“It was hard losing Luca, but I think the team is starting to settle into their roles and we are getting better at getting spacing,” he added.

The Eagles were led by senior big man Reese Kendall, who had a double, double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Monroeville is at Mapleton (10-8) Friday in a Firelands Conference game, while the Panthers visit St. Paul (12-4) in a game that could yet impact the Division IV Willard district tournament draw.

“David had a nice ball game for us tonight,” Falknor said. “Unfortunately we expect that out of him, because he really has to score some points for us. But he played well on both ends of the court.

“Whether we like it or not, we have to earn to play without Luca,” he added. “At one time we had him and two other seniors out of our top ten players. I think that hurt our confidence a little bit. That’s awful hard to come back from, but I think we are getting there now.”

STAT BOOK

SMCC (11-7)

J.J. Fischer 2-4—9, Daniel Miller 1-0—2, Daniel Coval 2-1—7, John Baird 1-2—5, Joe Morrow 3-2—8, David Miller 8-5—25, Clay Wimmer 1-2—4, David Baird 1-0—2. TOTALS 19-16—62.

MONROEVILLE (2-17)

Aiden Steiber 1-0—3, Nick Newell 2-2—7, Logan Clouse 5-0—13, Reece Kendall 6-1—13, Blake Anderson 1-3—5, Sam Miller 1-0—2. TOTALS 16-6—43.

St. Mary CC 20 18 6 18 — 62

Monroeville 8 16 14 5 — 43

3-point FGs: (STM) David Miller 4, Coval 2, Fischer, John Baird; (M) Crouse 2, Steiber, Newell

JV: Monroeville, 38-28