Say What?!

New London’s Jacob Molnar had this to say about seeing the ball come his way for the game-winning tip-in against South Central on Friday.

“It was kind of like a big pumpkin. I see it coming and I’m like ‘Oh yeah!’”

Bellevue coach Kory Santaro had this to say about Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas after the second scored 22 points in a loss to the Lady Redmen last Saturday.

"I hope that's the last time I have to prepare a scouting report for her. She's a good player and we wanted her to have to shoot from the outside. Going in, we wanted to play her half-court and make her shoot outside."

St. Paul wrestler Owen Starcher had this to say about winning his fourth consecutive Firelands Conference wrestling title on Saturday afternoon.

“It pays off for all of the hard work our coaches put us through all year. We have great guys in the wrestling room every single day and wrestling with guys like Derek Gross and Sam Meyer only makes you better. They kick my butt sometimes and I go right back at them. They made me better.”

St. Paul girls’ hoops coach Vicky Mahl had this to say about Ashley Painley who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over New London.

“She had a rough game in the beginning, her shots weren’t falling a whole lot, and then she finally found her rhythm and once she finds her rhythm, she’s pretty hard to stop.”

Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas had this to say about scoring 30 points in a win over Edison on Tuesday night.

“I haven’t been playing very well these last couple of games. I just wanted to come out and step it up and play with more passion. We are a very fast team and we know we can be successful when we push the ball. We wanted to do that more tonight because the games we have lost, we haven’t played our game.”

South Central football coach Wayne Hinkle had this to say about Jason Hale who signed to play football at Ashland University next year.

“His work ethic is unmatched. I watched him grow up not just as a coach but as a principal too and he started taking academics serious. But he is going to have to work. He is going to be young. For us, he was big and strong. He is going to have guys bigger and stronger so he will have to work hard to build himself up. I look for him to contribute down the road as he continues to grow.”

New London’s Morgan Luedy had this to say about playing along side fellow senior Eden Copley.

“We have the freedom to make our mark on this team and this program. We get to be the team leaders and I think Eden and I have been doing a great job of this season. We have been playing sports together since we were four. We want to really build a dynasty and hopefully leave this team with a positive influence to continue the success the program has enjoyed for so long.”

New London’s Eden Copley had this to say about playing along side fellow senior Morgan Luedy.

“I think it's because we know each other so well, like I know the pass she is going to throw before she throws it. We can always trust each other on and off the court.”

Norwalk girls’ hoops coach Brock Manlet had this to say about his team’s performance in a win over Western Reserve on Thursday.

“I told the girls in the locker room that that is the most determined I’ve seen them play all year. We came out with a chip on our shoulder and we were all over the place defensively, wreaking havoc.”

Willard girls’ hoops coach Jon Dawson had this to say about facing off against Norwalk for the last time as league opponents on Saturday.

“(It’s) kind of hard to believe this is last time against Norwalk in a league game. All the way back to when I was on the boys staff, Willard and Norwalk rivalry has always been special.”

