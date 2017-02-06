Huge headlines dominate weekend in sports

I don’t think I am just saying it to say it, but I think the sports in the area are getting better and better each week. This week we had everything from wrestling champions to buzzer beaters and near triple-doubles. How could you not have had fun in the gyms this week? Lets take a look at some of my favorite headlines from the weekend that was.

Cardiac Cats

A nickname that could stick for the New London Wildcats is the Cardiac Cats — thanks Ryan Lane. New London picked up a pair of huge wins over the weekend to remain in control of first place in the Firelands Conference. It was going to be interesting to see how the Wildcats would respond to dropping one at home against Western Reserve last Friday and it seemed they were still feeling the sting of losing their first FC game of the season.

They started out really slow against South Central on Friday night falling behind by a sizable margin in the fourth, but a 13-2 run to close out the game was capped off by a tip-in buzzer-beater by Jacob Molnar to give the Cardiac Cats the victory and leave the Trojans stunned.

The following night, the Cats were still not back to normal form, but they did enough to win a close one with Monroeville setting up a fantastic finish to the FC and a huge matchup with second-place St. Paul on Friday night. It is coming down to the wire, would you want it any other way?

The Return

The Norwalk Truckers may have lost a pair of games this weekend, but there was a very bright note on the floor. George Friend returned last week from a foot injury and this week, the Truckers saw super-sophomore Brandon Haraway suit up for the first time in the 2016-17 season. The Truckers pushed Bellevue to the brink on Friday night with Haraway and Friend leading the charge. The pair combined for 30 points.

The following night, the Truckers traveled to Vermilion and did what so many teams have done against the Sailors, get beat. Vermilion is a great team and Norwalk is now playing with a completely different group. Things will likely turn completely around with those two healthy and the rest of the squad playing with more confidence; just in time for tournament season.

Scoring Machine

Staying on the Norwalk train for a second, everyone knows Jiselle Thomas can light up the scoreboard night in and night out, but her most recent string of games was insane.

With three games in five nights, Thomas did what only Thomas can do. She dropped a combined 86 points! If the newspaper could print emojis, you could see the wide-eyed surprised one. She put 30 on the scoreboard against Edison on Tuesday, 26 against Western Reserve on Thursday and another 30-spot against Willard on Saturday. Oh and she hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating layup against Willard giving the Truckers three wins for the week.

At Sunday’s tournament draws, the Truckers refused the first-round bye and took a game against 1-win Clear Fork in the opening round. The Truckers have a short drive to Monroeville for that one and Steve Moore Court at Monroeville Athletic Complex might want to get the light bulbs in the scoreboard ready because No. 30 is about to light them up.

Consistency

Both the girls’ and boys’ hoops teams at St. Paul have been consistent all season long and that was no different over the weekend. The Flyers grabbed a double-weekend win beating Monroeville on Friday and getting a bit of revenge on Crestview on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Lady Flyers earned a tough win over New London on Saturday afternoon in a game that was a lot closer than the final score.

But consistency has been the key for both squads this season. Now, both get to play for a chance at a Firelands Conference championship in the same week. Friday night, the Flyers travel to New London. The Wildcats are first in the FC with a 10-1 conference record while St. Paul owns a 9-2 mark. After this weekend, we will have a clearer picture of the FC race. An NL win would give the Wildcats at least a share in the FC with two games left. An SP win would put them in a tie with NL with two games to play. Buckle up!

For the Lady Flyers, they travel to first-place Western Reserve on Saturday afternoon. Western owns a perfect 12-0 record in the FC while St. Paul is 11-1. Again, things will be clearer once this one is all said and done. A St. Paul win will put the Lady Flyers in a tie for first place with one more conference game to go. A Western win clinches the FC title outright with one to play. Neither team will clinch at least a share with an SP win. It will all come down to the last game of the season. Again, buckle up!

Gold all around

It was a very impressive Saturday afternoon at the Firelands Conference wrestling tournament at Western Reserve High School. Not growing up in wrestling, I enjoyed the tournament very much and could have probably came away with about six different incredible stories. For the sake of page space, I tried to knock them all out in about 30 inches. But let me recap a bit.

Gage Griffith of Western Reserve was about as impressive as I have ever seen for a lightweight wrestler. He pinned both of his opponents and cruised to his third FC title of his career. Dakota Blanton of South Central was another impressive lightweight as he too pinned both of his opponents for the 120 title.

St. Paul’s Derek Gross was clearly in a class of his own at the FC tourney with his quickness on the mat. At these tournaments, you can clearly see who will make a long post-season run and Gross is one of those guys. His aggressiveness was unmatched and I came away very impressed. Another impressive wrestler was Owen Starcher of St. Paul. He cemented his place in FC history by becoming just the 12th wrestler in history to win four FC titles in a career. Let me be the one to tell you, that is insane and impressive.

One of the best stories there was Monroeville freshmen Trey Leroux. During football season, opposing fans could pick him out of a crowd with his 6-foot-8, 330-pound frame. In high school wrestling, the heavyweights cannot be more than 285 pounds. The freshman dedicated himself to the sport, dropped 45 pounds between football and wrestling and went on to win the FC title at 285. Better believe I will be talking with that young man this week. Incredible.

