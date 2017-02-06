logo

Here is a list of events going on this week in the Reflector area

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Feb 6, 2017 at 4:30 PM

Tuesday 2/7

BOYS’ HOOPS

Galion at Plymouth

SMCC at Monroeville

GIRLS’ HOOPS

St. Paul at Edison

Monroeville at Harding Northern

Seneca East at South Central

Bellevue at Willard

Norwalk at Shelby

Wednesday 2/8

WRESTLING

Plymouth at Huron

South Central at Norwayne

Norwalk at Columbian

Thursday 2/9

GIRLS’ HOOPS

Lucas at South Central

Margaretta at Norwalk

Friday 2/10

BOYS’ HOOPS

South Central at Plymouth

St. Paul at New London

Monroeville at Mapleton

Port Clinton at Edison

Willard at Norwalk

Crestview at Western Reserve

Saturday 2/11

GIRLS’ HOOPS

Monroeville at Plymouth

St. Paul at Western Reserve — Jake cover, Jerry shoot

Mapleton at New London

Crestview at South Central

Edison at Perkins

Tiffin at Norwalk

Ontario at Willard

BOYS’ HOOPS

SMCC at St. Paul

Black River at New London

Edison at South Central

Western Reserve at Norwalk

WRESTLING

Plymouth, New London, Monroeville, South Central, Western Reserve at Margaretta

