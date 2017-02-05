Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the latest results from the weekend

New London 50, Monroeville 42

MONROEVILLE — The New London Wildcats made things a little less dramatic on Saturday night after being pushed to the brink by South Central Friday. New London came away with a Firelands Conference victory over Monroeville to grab two big wins over the weekend.

Karson Howell put up a big night for the Wildcats with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat in double-figures. Jacob Molnar and Ryan Lane each added six points while Weston Eibel scored four, Jake Gerlak had three and Justin Marshall added two.

For the Eagles, Logan Clouse scored 14 points in a big night while Nick Newell and Reece Kendall added 10 giving the Eagles three players in double-figures. Aiden Stieber added six points and Chayce Schaub added two rounding out the Monroeville scoring.

New London improves to 14-3 and 10-1 in the Firelands Conference. The Wildcats are back in action on Friday hosting St. Paul with the Firelands Conference lead on the line. Monroeville falls to 2-16 and 0-11 in the FC. The Eagles are back in action on Tuesday hosting Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Western Reserve 62, Plymouth 60

PLYMOUTH — The Western Reserve Roughriders avoided a weekend losing streak by escaping Plymouth with a win on Saturday night.

Heading into the halftime locker room tied at 31, the Big Red and Roughriders came out and played even the rest of the way. The difference was a 17-14 Western Reserve advantage in the third allowing the Roughriders to withstand a 15-14 Big Red advantage in the fourth to come away with the victory.

Brayden Hood came up with a big game for Western scoring 20 points with six 3-pointers while Colton Puder added 10 and Dale Smith dropped 12. Smith scored 10 of his 12 in the second half. Matt Perkins added seven points while Luke Buck, Tristen Sapienza and Tyler Bartlett added two a piece to round out the Western Reserve scoring.

Plymouth saw a huge effort from Austin Nester who finished with a game-high 22 points doing most of his damage at the free throw line going 9-for-11 from the stripe. Logan Myers added 13 points giving the Big Red two players in double-figures. Mitchell Chaffins added nine points on three 3-pointers. Kade Collins and Jacob Adams added six a piece while Jared Reed and Dylan Osbourne added two each.

Western improves to 10-6 and 8-3 in the FC. The Roughriders are back in action on Friday hosting Crestview. The Big Red drop to 3-14 and 2-10 in the FC. They host Galion on Tuesday.

South Central 79, Mapleton 61

GREENWICH — The South Central Trojans rebounded well from a last-second loss to New London on Friday with a blowout win over Mapleton on Saturday.

The Trojans put up 25 points in the second and 27 in the fourth to close out the win.

A total of five players scored in double-figures for the Trojans led by senior Aaron Lamoreaux who dropped 25 points and grabbed nine boards in a player-of-the-week worthy performance. Freshman Simon Blair added 15 points while Micheal Ponchel added 14, Ben Lamoreaux added 13 and Jason Hale dropped 10.

The Trojans drained eight 3-pointers. B. Lamoreaux, A. Lamoreaux and Ponchel each made two a piece while Hale and Blair chipped in with one each. Josh Bonet was the only other Trojan to score with two points.

The Trojans improve to 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the Firelands Conference. They are back in action on Friday at Plymouth.

Vermilion 56, Norwalk 35

VERMILION — The Sailors were just too much for the Norwalk Truckers on Saturday night as they were sent home with a 21-point loss.

Norwalk just couldn’t find and offensive groove only scoring in double figures in the second quarter.

No Truckers scored more than eight points as George Friend led the way with eight. Jacob Roth, Mitchell Perry and Brandon Haraway each added six while Jacob Trautman added four, Trey Johnson and Matthew Neuberger added two and Eric Hull added one.

The Truckers fall to 4-13 on the season and are back in action on Friday hosting Willard.

GIRLS’ HOOPS

South Central 53, Plymouth 44

GREENWICH — The South Central Lady Trojans got a bit of revenge on their rivals from Plymouth as they beat the Lady Big Red the second time around.

After a tie score at the half, 22-22, the Trojans used a huge third quarter to run away from Plymouth outscoring the Big Red 17-6 in the frame and building a big enough lead to coast the rest of the way.

Leading the Trojans was freshman Ally Burton who put up a monster double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 18 rebounds earning a player of the week nomination. Lily Antonio chipped in with 10 points while Maddie Albert and Cheyenne Swander added seven a piece. Holly Hale chipped in with four while Ellery McKee added three, Kaycee Burton and Sierra Hiltbrunner added two each and Jaelyn Barnett rounded out the scoring with one.

The Big Red was led by Chloe Mack and Tristain Wiley paced the Big Red with 12 points a piece. Emily Blanton added nine points while Adrianna Marx scored five points and added 12 rebounds. Emily Akers added four and Morgan Chaffins rounded out the scoring with two.

The Trojans improve to 2-15 and 1-11 in the Firelands Conference. They are back in action in Tuesday hosting Seneca East. The Big Red fall to 3-17 and 1-11 in the FC. They are back in action on Saturday hosting Monroeville.

Western Reserve 60, Crestview 41

OLIVESBURG — The Western Reserve Lady Roughriders took care of business on Saturday afternoon beating the Crestview Lady Cougars in a big Firelands Conference contest.

Cora Wyers, Andrea Robson and Brooke Ommert led the way for the Riders. Wyers scored a game-high 19 points while Robson scored 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers and Ommert dropped 11 with a three. Katie Hipp and Jenna Skrada added six points each while Taylor Good and Emma Blankenship added two each.

Wyers pulled down nine rebounds and blocked eight shots for a near triple-double. Robson dished out five assists in the win.

The Lady ‘Riders improve to 16-2 overall and 12-0 in the FC. They are back in action on Saturday hosting St. Paul with the FC lead on the line.

Monroeville 46, Mapleton 40

MONROEVILLE — The Monroeville Lady Eagles picked up a huge home Firelands Conference win over Mapleton on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles were led by Kara Schafer with 15 points and four rebounds. Ashlyn Tommas added 13 points and three boards in the win giving the Lady Eagles a pair of players scoring in double-figures. Taylor Reer and Lauren Gies added six points a piece while Amelia Dalton and Jordan Quillen rounded out the scoring with three points.

Reer and Quillen grabbed a team-high seven rebounds while Reer dished out four assists. The Eagles improve to 5-13 and 4-8 in the FC. They are back in action on Tuesday traveling to Harding Northern.