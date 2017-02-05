Girls' hoops teams learn tourney trail

On Sunday, coaches from all over the state got together to hash out the tournament brackets at the annual district tournament draw. Here is how everything breaks down.

Western Reserve earned the top seed in the Division III Shelby District thanks to its 15-2 record. The Lady Roughriders earned a first-round bye and will take on the winner of the Colonel Crawford (11-8) and Seneca East (9-9) game. That one will be played at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Willard High School. The Lady Riders play the winner at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Willard High School for the sectional championship.

The Willard Lady Flashes learned their tourney trail along with the Lady Riders. Willard (10-10) takes on Bucyrus (4-14) at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Lexington High School. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Wynford (4-16) and Fostoria (6-12) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Lexington High School for a sectional title.

The Edison Lady Chargers learned their trail as well in the Division III Shleby District. Edison will have the long haul to Lexington after taking a first-round bye and will play the winner of Huron (1-16) and Riverdale (8-9). Those two teams meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Lexington High School. Edison (9-10) will play the winner at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Lexington High School for a sectional title.

The Norwalk Lady Truckers found out their tourney path in the Division II Willard District on Sunday. The Lady Truckers (14-4) take on Clear Fork (1-16) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Monroeville High School. A Lady Truckers win would set up a showdown with Upper Sandusky (19-1) for a sectional title. That game will be played at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Monroeville High School.

In the Division IV Seneca East District, St. Paul (17-2) picked up the No. 1 overall seed and took the first-round bye. Monroeville (5-13) takes on Lucas (7-11) at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Shelby High School. The winner gets rewarded with a sectional title matchup with St. Paul at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Shelby High School.

The South Central Lady Trojans (2-15) take on the Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans (8-7) at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Shelby High School in the opening round of the sectional tournament. The winner of that will face the winner of New London (12-6) and Crestline (1-14) for a chance at a sectional title. New London and Crestline tip off at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Shelby High School.

Finally, Plymouth (3-17) will take on Sandusky St. Mary’s in the opening round at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Hopewell-Loudon High School. The winner of that gets rewarded with a sectional title game against No. 2 seed Buckeye Central.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333