Flyers get revenge on Cougars for FC win

“Our backs were against the wall,” said St. Paul head coach Mike Smith after the game. “We challenged our kids at the half to pick up their effort. This was probably one of the best wins we’ve had all year because it was really close, and we had to go get it tonight.”

Crestview hot from 3

Crestview outscored the Flyers 18-3 from behind the three-point line in the contest. All six of the Cougar baskets from downtown came in the first half, but the biggest three-pointer in the game came from St. Paul’s Jimmy Adelman with 2:50 to play in the fourth quarter. Adelman’s shot was his first in the contest, and gave his team a 41-38 edge. It was the Flyers first lead since an early 6-3 advantage in the first period.

“He’s had his success on the golf course,” said the coach about Adelman. “Those experiences really help him in the clutch. Making a shot, is just like making a putt. He’s done this. He’s been here before.”

Free-bees

St. Paul shot an amazing 92% from the free throw line in the win by sinking 12-of-13 shots from the charity stripe. The Flyers’ sharp-shooting gave them a 12 to 4 advantage over Crestview. St. Paul’s Paul Pearce led the effort shooting 4-of-4 from the line.

27-11

The Flyers’ defense held the Cougars to seven points in the third period, and four points in the final quarter. St. Paul used a 28-18 rebounding advantage in the game to help erase the nine point halftime deficit.

“Our defensive intensity was really good. I raised my voice a little at the half and told them to embrace it,” said Smith. “I’m proud of how they came out in the second half and rallied around each other. It was one shot and out for a majority of the second half, and in the first game we played them we gave up 14 offensive rebounds. Changing our defenses helped in the last minute and a half. We went from 1-3-1 to a 2-3 zone and that really helped secure the lead.”

St. Paul’s Brandon McCall had a double-double with a team high 13 points and a game high 11 rebounds. Dylan Furlong scored 12 points, while teammate Noah Winslow had nine points. Paul Pearce had six points, and Jimmy Adelman finished with five points. Nick Lukasko chipped in two points in the win.

Crestview’s Colton Stevens had a game high 14 points including 12 points in the first half. Nick Leeper scored seven points, while teammates Dawson Lafevere and Nic Stimpert scored five points apiece. Brevin King, Avery Baith, and Christian Durbin scored three points each.

The Flyers will travel to New London on Friday to battle for the Firelands conference championship.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 14 6 12 15 47

Crestview 14 15 7 4 40

St. Paul (47) 17 FG 12 FT 1 3PT (McCall 11) 28 rebounds, (McCall 4) 15 turnovers, (Furlong 4) 8 assists, (Adelman 3) 4 steals. Adelman 1-2-5 Furlong 5-2-12 Winslow 4-1-9 McCall 6-1-13 Pearce 1-4-6 Lukasko 0-2-2 Totals 17-12-47

Crestview (40) 15 FG 4 FT 6 3PT (Stevens 6) 18 rebounds, (Stimpert 3) 8 turnovers, (Durbin 2) 4 assists, (Leeper 2) 5 steals. Stevens 5-1-14 King 1-0-3 Baith 1-0-3 Durbin 1-0-3 Leeper 3-1-7 Lafevere 2-0-5 Stimpert 2-1-5 Totals 15-4-40

JV

St. Paul 51

Crestview 46