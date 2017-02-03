Strong third quarter helps Tornadoes past Flashes

Maintaining a lead for the first two quarters of play, the Flashes (3-14) looked to be on their way to redemption against a team that pummeled them earlier in the season. In the third, the Tornadoes (6-9) bested their entire first-half scoring output and took firm control for the rest of the night. Unable to get redemption for their early-season pummeling, the Flashes were handed their second loss of the season by the Tornadoes, 62-45.

Ready to Roll

Like a blind man reading, the Flashes were feeling it in opening minutes of the game. Knocking down three consecutive 3-balls, and forcing Tiffin Columbian to call an early timeout. Willard posted their best scoring quarter of the night behind junior Bryce Bailey who put up eight points in the first quarter alone.

“They’re a good team. I mean, this is the NOL, you’re not going to run away with a game in the first quarter,” Willard coach Chris Long said. “Yeah, it was a good start, it was a nice start, but you’ve got to maintain it and we pretty much in the first half.”

Stuck in the Mud

With a monstrous, offensive first quarter in the books, the Flashes were looking to get rolling in the second.

It didn’t happen.

After posting their best scoring quarter of the night in the first, the Flashes followed it up with a much slower output. Only scoring seven points, less than half of their first-quarter production, in the second. Coach Long

“Our kids are battlers, they’re going to battle until the end. That’s a great sign for them in life, let alone basketball,” Long said. “We scored 14-points in the second and third quarter and that’s your demise. We don’t have a remote control to put the ball in the basketball or I’d be clicking that thing in a lot more than I’d be out.”

Alarm

Managing only 19 first-half points, and failing to muster consistent scoring runs, the Tornadoes heard the alarm and woke up after halftime. In the third, Tiffin Columbian put up a 22-spot and pushed out to a double-digit lead heading into the fourth.

The third-quarter trailblazers for the Tornadoes were senior Ro Durham and junior Todd Simonds. Combining for 13 points, they helped their team establish a strong lead.

Durham was dominant, grabbing boards and utilizing a spin-move so sharp it’ll cut your eye. Simonds, however, was measured, calculating the perfect time to splash in points, and taking advantage of opportunities at the charity stripe.

“First of all, Ro (Durham) didn’t play much in the post. He pretty much played on the perimeter where he was able to put the ball on the floor to get to the basket. Our whole defense for the game was set up on him being in the post,” Long said. “He’s a tough out, he’s a tough cover, he’s tall, he’s athletic, he can handle the ball, so he becomes a tough out.”

Leaders

Leading the way for the Flashes was Bailey with 18-points, senior Nick Cofer put in 10-points, and sophomore Brevon Polacheck added 9-points. On the opposing side, Simonds led all scorers with 23-points, Durham scored 16-points and grabbed 12 boards, while senior Daniel Bupp added 10-points.

Next Up

Saturday, Willard will move on to play a red-hot Huron squad, winners of five consecutive games. Meanwhile, Tiffin Columbian will host New Riegle.

STAT BOOK

Tiffin Columbian 10-9-22-21— 62

Willard 16-7-7-15 — 45

Tiffin Columbian: 20-42 FG, 15-19 FT, 4-15 3pt. (Todd Simonds 2, Daniel Bupp 1, Cody Scheer 1) 31 rebounds (Durham 12), 14 turnovers. Scoring: Todd Simonds 23, Ro Durham 16, Daniel Bupp 10, Cody Scheer 9, Jakob Amory 4.

Willard: 19-47 FG, 2-4 FT, 8-16 3pt. (Bryce Bailey 3, Brevon Polachek 2, Ethan Daub 1, Sabastian Sivongsak 1, Chance Leitz 1) 24 rebounds (Broc Baldridge 7), 11 turnovers. Scoring: Bryce Bailey 18, Nick Cofer 10, Brevon Polachek 9, Sabastian Sivongsak 5, Ethan Daub 3, Chance Leitz 3.