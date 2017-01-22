Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the HS sports over the weekend

Willard 56, Sandusky 42

SANDUSKY — The Willard Lady Flashes picked up a much-needed Northern Ohio League win on Saturday afternoon over the Sandusky Lady Blue Streaks.

The Flashes used a 23-point second quarter to pull away and own a 32-13 halftime lead. The visitors won every quarter to improve to 8-9 on the year and 3-5 in the NOL. The Flashes started the season 0-4 and now sit a game away from getting back to .500. They are winners of six of their last nine games.

Lydia Wiers led the Flashes with 12 points and nine boards while freshman Cassidy Crawford recorded another double-double with 10 points and an eye-popping 18 rebounds. Madie Secor added eight points including a 3-pointer while Alexis Moore added nine with a trey. Ashlee Tuttle dropped seven points with a deep-ball, Addie Slone and Sydney Stevens added four and Cathern Hamons added two rounding out the scoring for Willard.

The Flashes will be back in action in a Friday night primetime home game against Tiffin Columbian.

Edison 51, Vermilion 40

VERMILION — The Edison Lady Chargers were in charge from tip to final buzzer on Saturday afternoon in a Sandusky Bay Conference win over Vermilion.

They outscored their opponents every quarter including a 16-8 advantage in the second helping them pull away before making adjustments at the half. The win helped the Chargers improve to 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the SBC as they need just one win to get to .500 on the year.

Jessica Stoll led the Chargers with 12 points providing a stead four points in each of the first three quarters. Kelsey Schuster scored 10 points, all in the first half and Hannah Vitaz added nine including seven in the fourth to give the Chargers a spark in the final period. Alana Fidler added five, Ashley Sneider and Madison Meyer adde four a piece and Jillian Danda rounded out the Edison scoring with three.

The Chargers are back in action on Tuesday in a road game against Clyde.

Plymouth 48, Crestline 28

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Lady Big Red picked up their second win of the season win a 20-point blowout over Crestline on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth used a huge 24-8 advantage in the third to take over the lead and eventually pull away for the win. Trailing at the half 17-13, the Big Red saw huge third-quarter performances from Chloe Mack, Maggie Branham and Emily Blanton as the trio combined for 21 of the team’s 24 points.

Blanton led all scorers with 15 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Mack dropped 13 with nine of those coming in the third. Branham added 10 points to give the Big Red three double-digit scorers. Tristen Wiley added four, Morgan Chaffins three, Emily Akers two and Olivia Fidler one rounding out the Big Red scoring.

Plymouth improves to 2-14 on the year and hosts Crestview on Thursday.

BOYS’ HOOPS

Mapleton 53, Plymouth 50

NANKIN — The Plymouth Big Red and Mapleton Mounties played about as identical of a game as they possibly could.

Mapleton came out with a 3-point win on Saturday night.

Plymouth owned a 29-28 advantage at the half but a 12-9 Mapleton advantage in the third helped the Mounties reclaim the lead. The two teams battled it out in the fourth as Mapleton took the 13-12 advantage and the game.

Austin Nester scored 16 of his team-high 18 in the first half while Mitchell Chaffins scored 13 for the game. Both players made two 3-pointers a piece. Jacob Adams scored five, Logan Myers added four, Dylan Osbourne and Harley Richman added three a piece and Jared Reed and Kade Collins added two a piece to round out the Big Red scoring.

Plymouth falls to 2-12 on the year and 1-8 in the Firelands Conference. The Big Red are back in action on Friday hosting St. Paul.

WRESTLING

Plymouth takes second at WR Invite

COLLINS — The Plymouth Big Red brought home the second place team trophy from the Terry Munroe Wrestling Invitational at Western Reserve High School in the 2-day tournament. It was Plymouth’s first team trophy at an invite since 2011. The Big Red missed out on first place by 12 points behind Brookside.

Jakob Woldenbarger (106) took third, Cordel Sipe (120) took third, Josh Dove (160) took second, Peyton Young (182) took fourth, Tony Vazquez (170) took second, Jared Lewis (195) took second and Seth Bailey (220) took second.

“I was surprised and happy on our overall performance at the tournament,” Plymouth coach Jeremiah Balkin said. “The guys have been working extremely hard and they showed it this weekend. We were close to winning it, but had a two guys out of the line up. Josh lost in ultimate overtime to a Division I wrestler or he would've been champion.

“Seth, on his second meet back, looked stronger and is getting back to his old form. He lost to a kid from Brookside who is ranked fourth in the state at the Division II level. Tony and Jared are improving everyday and showed a lot of heart. Jakob and Cordell showed that they are getting into their own. I was excited for Peyton to come back after a tough day Friday and wrestle well to place.”

SWIMMING

Norwalk girls fourth, boys fifth

At the Northern Ohio League Swimming Championships, Anna Little led the Norwalk girls with two runner-up finishes and as a part of two third-place finishes. Individually, Little was second in the shortest race, finishing the 50 freestyle in 26.41, and second in the longest race, finishing the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:55.12.

Little also teamed up with Katie Westcott, Sela Berry and Carissa Link to take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.49), and with Westcott, Sela and Mara Berry to take third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:11.73).

On the boys side, Jordan Weinert led the Truckers with three third-place finishes. He took third in the 50 freestyle (24.92), teamed up with Max Berry, Owen Rhodes and Jacob Gran to take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.01), and with the same group took third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.22).

Willard boys fourth, girls sixth

For the Willard boys, Nicholas Bauer led the way with a pair of first-place finishes and two third-place finishes.

He teamed up with Gavin Buurma, Blake Smith and Levi Hill to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.82) and added an individual first in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.89). Bauer also teamed up with Blake Thompson, Smith and Hill to take third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.31) and finished third in the 200 IM (2:22.34). Thompson added a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:50.49).

On the girls side, Lindsay Holbrook was second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.03) for the Crimson Flashes, and also took third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.50).