Turnovers Doom Truckers in NOL loss

The Tornadoes were able to keep the turnover differential in their favor as they played a relatively clean game, only turning the ball over 10 times, while featuring three double-digit scorers. Norwalk, though a valiant comeback was attempted, fell short in the end, 53-43.

Coming into the matchup, the Truckers (3-10) were looking to rebound after dropping their previous two games, but couldn’t bounce back. Meanwhile, Tiffin Columbian (5-6) came into the night having dropped their last four and showed desire to break the streak.

Opening the game, both teams were sloppy with the ball. Neither side could gain positive momentum because of the lack of ball security displayed on both sides. The first ended with both teams knotted up at 11, but in the second, the Tornadoes cleaned up their early messes and it showed.

“I thought Tiffin played pretty well, the difference between Tiffin and us is they’ve got the one kid (Ro’ Nagi) Durham, that he can go get the ball anytime he wants it,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “And I just think Tiffin was a little bit more athletic than us.”

Tiffin Columbian committed only two turnovers in the second quarter and pulled out to an 8-point advantage at break. In the third, the Truckers cut the deficit in half and showed themselves back into the ballgame.

In the final quarter, Norwalk got the Tornadoes’ lead down to only two, and had multiple chances to break through, but couldn’t get the one shot they needed. Tiffin Columbian found its groove and pumped their lead back out to double-digits and take the game.

“I just think I’m coaching a group of kids with great character. They play hard, they compete, and right now, we’re just a little bit undersized. I have no complaints with their effort, or anything else, we play hard,” Gray said. “We’re going to continue to play hard in practice and these kids will either show their character, or they are characters, and I think they’re going to show they have great character.”

Leading the way for Norwalk was junior Jacob Roth, who had 14 points. Senior Jacob Trautman added 10, While sophomore Trey Johnson and Eric Hull put in seven points. Hull also cleaned up on the boards, grabbing 12 amongst the tall-trees.

The Tornadoes had three players in double-figures. Ro’Nagi Durham had 12, Parker Johnson 10, and Todd Simonds 10.

Falling Short

Entering the final period, the Tornadoes lead sat at only two. The Truckers, working to make up the points, couldn’t seem to get over the hump. They couldn’t seem to get past the two-point deficit. Heating up quicker than a microwave, Tiffin Columbian went on a shooting spree, dropping enough points to put the game on ice. In the end, Gray thinks his team just ran out of gas.

“We spend so much energy trying to get back in the game, we just ran out of gas,” Gray said.

Like a Book

Turnovers told the story of the game, and looking at the numbers proves the point. Gray was cognizant of the problem and said it’s a work-in-progress.

“It’s been a problem all year, it’s something we work on really hard in practice. We’re getting better, it’s just a long, slow process.” Gray said.

On the Horizon

Looking ahead to Thursday, Norwalk will head to Shelby to do battle with the Whippets. For the Tornadoes, they’ll head to Perkins and pit themselves against the Pirates on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 11-7-10-15 — 43

Tiffin Columbian 11-15-6-21 — 53

Norwalk: 15-34 FG, 8-12 FT, 5-15 3pt. (Jacob Roth 4, Trey Johnson 1) 21 rebounds (Eric Hull 12), 21 turnovers. Scoring: Jacob Roth 14, Jacob Trautman 10, Eric Hull 7, Trey Johnson 7, Mitchell Perry 4, Andrew Ehrenberg 1.

Tiffin Columbian: 17-39 FG, 12-16 FT, 6-17 3pt. (Daniel Bupp 2, Parker Johnson 2, Todd Simonds 1, Donnell Brockington 1) 26 rebounds (Todd Simonds 7, Ro’Nagi Durham 5), 10 turnovers. Scoring: Ro’Nagi Durham 12, Todd Simonds 10, Parker Johnson 10, Daniel Bupp 8, Donnell Brockington 5, Jakob Amory 4, Cody Scheer 4.