Robson explodes in fourth; Riders beat Cats

With both teams struggling from the field thanks to some stellar defense and deadlocked at 17-15 after three quarters of play, the floodgates opened in the fourth for an epic finish as both teams scored more points in the fourth quarter than they did the first three combined. Western came away with a 38-31 win to remain undefeated in the Firelands Conference.

Things started out slow — very slow. After the first, Western held a 6-4 advantage and took a 13-12 advantage into the halftime locker room. The two teams combined for just seven points in the third quarter as Western owned the 17-15 advantage. Then both teams found an offensive rhythm with Western scoring 21 and New London scoring 16 in the final frame as the Roughriders took home the win to Collins.

Ready to Rumble Robson

Western junior Andrea Robson came into the contest averaging 13 points a night. She nearly met that average in the fourth quarter alone. Robson went off for 12 points in the final quarter and scored a game-high 19 in the win. She began the fourth on a 6-0 run by herself with a pair of steals leading to baskets. But it was a third quarter 3-pointer that really got her going. Suffering from an unusually off shooting night, Robson stepped into a 3-ball that really got her going.

“I was off tonight with my shot but once I hit that, I got some confidence,” Robson said. “I was able to drive more and even through I was off from three, I wanted to try and do other things. We have been battling sickness but no matter what we come together and battle as a team. We win and lose as a team. It was awesome to win together tonight.”

Western Reserve coach Laura Pierson saw a different Andrea Robson after she hit that 3-pointer. The shot put the Riders up 16-15 with 2:08 left in the third. The rest is history as Robson continued her assault on the net.

“She knew she wasn’t getting into her shot well so we talked at halftime to drive more and get to the rim,” Pierson said. “She did that and got her confidence up. Then she hit a three and we got more confidence. Then Katie (Hipp) hit a three and we got even more. She was huge for us.”

Hipp added a 3-pointer midway through the fourth to give the Riders a 31-17 lead.

Unusual Spark

With his team trailing 28-17, New London coach Eric Mitchell expressed his displeasure with the officiating and drew a technical foul. He called a timeout after Hipp’s 3-pointer and his team proceeded to go on an 11-2 run to pull within two headlined by Eden Copley’s deflections and scoring.

“I apologized to the girls for that tech,” Mitchell said. “I shouldn’t have pushed it but at the time, I thought I was in the right. But it sparked us. We were down 12 and then boom we were right back in it. The effort I saw out of my girls tonight is the effort I knew we had all year. We were not playing with passion this year and I saw the passion tonight. Although it stinks to lose, the passion was there.”

The Lady Cats picked up the defense after the tech and got back into the game late in the fourth giving themselves a chance to win. The full-court pressure by New London forced 25 Western Reserve turnovers as Pierson admits it was the best full-court defense the Riders have faced all year.

“I thought it was just to slow us down but they really picked it up,” Pierson said. “They did a nice job. Eden Copley and Morgan Luedy are great leaders for that team. They gave us everything we could tonight and then some.”

Mitchell reached deep into his bench and admitted it was why the Lady Cats had a chance to win the game in the end.

“We played eight girls tonight with confidence,” Mitchell said. “Allison Brady and Lili Bartow stepped up huge tonight. Sometimes it is hard to come up with positives, but tonight they found heart and found out what it is going to take to compete with the top teams. I thought we were the more physical team tonight and that is what we have to do heading into the tournament.”

Slow Start

To say the Lady Cats and Lady Riders got off to a slow start is an understatement. It was the lowest totals for either team through three quarters this season.

“It was crazy to look at the scoreboard,” Mitchell said. “At halftime, Coach Robson and I were walking out of the locker room and he said that it doesn’t look like we are going to be breaking any scoring records tonight. But anyone that knows my team, we are going to pride ourselves on defense. We are not going to go out and score 80. Defensively we picked it up and our press was on tonight.”

Pierson admits the Riders just are not back to their normal selves yet.

“We were cold,” Pierson said. “We have been battling the flu since last week and it has gone through everyone. Cora just had it last night. Luckily we got into a rhythm in the third to get us a surge. We just are not ourselves right now. But you cannot teach experience. When we come into places like this with a young team, they got some great experience tonight.”

Up Next

The Lady Roughriders improve to 13-1 on the season and 9-0 in the FC. They are riding a 12-game winning streak and travel to Mapleton next Thursday. Robson led all scorers with her 19 while Wyers added six points and nine blocks.

New London falls to 10-6 on the year and 6-3 in the FC. Copley led the team with 14 points, nine steals and five rebounds. Luedy chipped in with eight points while Korah Schmidt added seven boards.

STAT BOOK

Western Reserve 6-7-4-21 — 38

New London 4-8-3-16 — 31

Western Reserve: 10-24 FG, 16-22 FT, 2-13 3pt. (Robson 1, Hipp 1) 28 rebounds (Robson 4, Blankenship 4), 25 turnovers, 5 Assists (Robson 4), Steals 9 (Robson 3, Ommert 3). Scoring: Andrea Robson 5-8-19, Cora Wyers 3-0-6, Brooke Ommert 1-3-5, Katie Hipp 1-1-4, Taylor Good 0-3-3, Emma Blankenship 0-1-1.

New London: 12-41 FG, 5-13 FT, 2-13 3pt. (Copley 1, Bartow 1) 31 rebounds (Schmidt 7), 23 turnovers, 3 Assists, Steals 16 (Copley 9). Scoring: Eden Copley 5-3-14, Morgan Luedy 4-0-8, Korah Schmidt 2-0-4, Lili Bartow 1-0-3, Gabby Ledbetter 0-1-1, Sidney Allen 0-1-1.