Norwalk announces 2017 Hall of Famers

This years NHS hall of fame ceremony will be held Saturday, January 28th. The event includes a catered dinner and banquet beginning at 5:00 pm and an induction ceremony before the start of the Norwalk Boys Basketball game against Port Clinton.

Tickets for the banquet are $15.00 and are available through Wednesday, January 25th . Reservations are required and tickets will not be sold at the door. If you are unable to attend the banquet we invite you to the basketball game to meet with this years inductees.