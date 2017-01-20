Fast-paced Eagles soar past Trojans

After having to sit out the first half of the season after transferring, Dalton has been nothing but an offensive weapon for the Monroeville girls’ basketball team. Friday night reinforced that, as Dalton led the Lady Eagles to a 51-32 Firelands Conference victory against South Central.

Dalton totaled 22 points in the contest, putting up 43 percent of Monroeville’s final score.

With the win, Monroeville earns the season sweep over South Central, as they defeated them 44-33 on Dec. 10.

Monroeville senior Lauren Gies started the game with a three-pointer and from there it was all Black and Yellow. Dalton and junior Taylor Reer also drilled three-pointers before the end of the first to give the Eagles a comfortable lead.

By the end of the first period, the Eagles (4-10, 3-6) held a 14-2 advantage over the Lady Trojans (1-11, 0-9).

“We’ve been working so hard on just our form,” Monroeville coach Brad Dunlap said. “I think we spent about two and a half hours this week on nothing but form, hopefully that’s paying off. Just to try to get them to shoot correctly. I know they can shoot, I know they can. I’ve seen them in practice. They just have to be able to do it in a game. Tonight was nice to see. We filled it up from the outside, we hit seven three’s tonight. That’s pretty darn good I think.

“I thought overall we played pretty well,” Dunlap said. “There were some things we want to do better, we still have not put four quarters together. And that’s the thing that we keep preaching and preaching and preaching. We have to put four quarters together. If we do, I think we can hang with — or beat — anybody. Anybody in the league. But it’s just a matter of having to do it.”

Dunlap couldn’t be happier to have a player like Dalton out on the court.

“Millie, I’m just glad to have her on the floor,” Dunlap said. “She had to sit half the year, but she never missed a single practice. That says a lot about her. She came in and fit right in with our girls, it’s not like she was wedging herself in. The girls really took to her and it’s exciting to see. She plays with a lot of energy, a lot of effort, a lot of grit. She just fits perfect with the team we have.”

Gies and Kara Schafer both finished with eight points and Reer and Tommas both notched six.

“We’re a fast team. We definitely want to get the ball out when we can, but we have to start rebounding that way we can get it up and get it out. Our guard Lauren Gies does a great job of handling the basketball. She has a great vision and is able to get it up the floor, and we’ve got Millie and Kara (Schafer) who can leak out there and get ahead of everybody. That’s what we want to do when we can do it.

“And then Taylor plays a lot of basketball with AAU and played a lot, a lot of basketball. I’m glad she’s out there giving everything she has. One time during the game she made an assist from her knees after scrambling and scrapping for the ball. That’s what this takes. For us to be successful we have to scrap like she did tonight,” Dunlap said.

After scoring just two points in the first quarter, South Central was able to put up 10 points in each of the last three.

Maddie Albert led the Trojans with nine points, followed by Ally Burton with eight and Jaelyn Barnett added five.

“I was pretty pleased with a couple of our players that attacked the basket,” South Central coach John Vogel said. “We just couldn’t get a basket to fall in the first half. If we convert some of those layups, I think that would’ve changed the whole complexion of the game.

“Maddie is taking the leadership role. She’s kind of been thrusting to that position. She is leading the team in most categories, other than rebounding. I think that was a role she was kind of apprehensive about taking at the beginning of the season with Summer Sweeting and Sarah Oney getting injured. It was a lot of pressure on her to step into that role.”

The Trojans were able to dominate on rebounding the ball offensively, but too many turnovers early in the game haunted them.

“We obviously turned the ball over way too much tonight, too many times in the first half to make a run. But we made a decision at halftime that we weren’t going to quit and we were going to play hard and I thought that we played hard there for a stretch. We just made too many mistakes early to give them any sort of a go at it. It’s just one of those things where we’re going to play some good minutes and we’re going to play some poor minutes. We have to try to get our good minutes to last a little bit longer than what they did tonight. I think Monroeville is getting better. There’s no question about it.”

The Eagles will have a tough outing against St. Paul (14-2, 8-1) on Thursday, while South Central plays at New London (10-6, 6-3).

With this win in the FC, Dunlap understands that there’s no chance at a title, but still wants his girls to finish the best they can.

“I think we have a chance to finish in the middle of the pack,” he said. “We definitely don’t want to end up at the bottom. But we’ve got some games left. St. Paul is coming up Thursday, we played them really, really well the first time. But they’re a very good, senior-dominated team. We’ll look to get after them.”

STAT BOOK

S. Central 32

Hale 1-1-3; Barnett 2-0-5; Albert 2-3-9; Antonio 1-1-3; Swander 1-0-2; Burton 0-8-8; Dauch 1-0-2. Totals 8-13-32.

Monroeville 51

Gies 3-0-8; Dalton 8-4-22; Tommas 2-1-6; Schafer 2-4-8; Reer 2-0-6; Kerby 0-1-1. Totals 17-10-51.

S. Central 2 10 10 10 — 32

Monroeville 14 16 9 12 — 51