Roughriders hold off Trojans in epic FC battle

High-energy crowd? Check.

Two well-coached, physical teams? Check.

An outcome decided in the final seconds? Check.

Western Reserve senior Colton Puder put the icing on the cake, drilling a three-pointer to give the Roughriders a 58-56 lead with only 9.5 seconds left in regulation. South Central had only a hope and a prayer at tying the game or reclaiming the advantage. That prayer seemed to have been answered when Michael Ponchel was fouled, leaving 0.9 seconds to go. Ponchel’s first shot, however, rattled out of the rim. He purposely missed the second to try to get the rebound and a basket to send it overtime. The ‘Riders, though, wouldn’t allow that happen and quickly pulled down the ball as time expired for a 58-56 win.

“The thing about Colton’s shot is that he may be our best offensive player at this point that we can put on the floor,” Western coach Chris Sheldon said. “He was hampered with foul troubles all night long, but he stayed mentally in tune and into the game and came through for us there with the last one. We were obviously fortunate that their good player missed a free throw with the game on the line.”

After trailing by eight entering the second half, South Central (7-5, 4-3) was able to open the third quarter on a 7-0 to close the gap. However, the ‘Riders (7-5, 5-2) quickly adjusted and put up five points to go back up by six.

“Our pressure in the second quarter gave them fits in the second quarter and allowed us to extend the lead. We said at halftime that they were going to make a run back at us and they did. But we were able to respond to that and get the lead back,” Sheldon said.

Western senior Tyler Bartlett had himself a night, scoring 18 points — including four three-pointers — to lead the ‘Rider offense. Bartlett hit a buzzer-beater to end the first half, giving Western a 33-25 lead at the break. The ‘Riders hit as many three-balls (9) as they did two-point field goals in the contest. Cody Palmer knocked down two, while Dale Smith, Aiden Markley and Puder each had one. Palmer finished with 16 points and Smith added 10.

‘Tyler is a very good basketball player,” Sheldon said. “He went through a little bit of a slump there, but the great sign of good basketball players is that they mentally keep competing and he’s done that. And now he is reaping the rewards for it. He’s had three very good games in a row for us. If we’re going to be any good, Tyler has got to be good for us. Tonight he did that exceptionally well.”

Three Trojans were able to reach double-digit points, as Ponchel led the way with 15, freshman Simon Blair scored 13 and Ben Lamoreaux had 10. Jason Hale each added eight points.

“I thought we played hard and as a team tonight, but we just didn’t play very smart,” South Central coach Brett Seidel said. “I credit Chris and his kids, they had a good game plan coming in and they shot it well. In the second half, we gave up a lot of second shots to them. There was a stretch where they were missing jump shots and we weren’t rebounding.”

With each team finishing its’ first round through conference play, Western Reserve is tied with St. Paul for second place with a 5-2 FC record. New London sits at the top at 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

“This concludes the first round in our league,” Sheldon said. “This is how our league is shaping up to be this year. Of the seven league games, only two have been substantial leads to finish off the game, the other five have really come down to the final moments. That’s really ultimately going to come down to guys stepping up and making plays.”

The Trojans fall to fourth place in the conference.

“We’ve got work to do,” Seidel said. “It’s deep and it’s brutal. It’s a grind. We go to St. Paul on Saturday, so life doesn’t get any easier. We can’t really sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We’re not out of (FC title contention) until we’re completely out of it. We’re not mathematically eliminated yet. We won the league with three losses last year and I feel like the league is better this year.”

Sheldon said that it’s games like Friday’s that makes the game of high school basketball a thrilling experience.

“This is what high school sports is about,” he said. “Environments like that. Close basketball game. Games on the line. That’s why we ask kids to commit and put all the time and effort and energy so they can experience that. You don’t get to experience something like that in many other facets of life. For our guys to be able to experience that and the go home happy, it just reinforces all the messages we try to send the student athletes.”

Twitter: @logangreszler

STAT BOOK

W. Reserve 58

Buck 1-0-2; Smith 3-3-10; Palmer 5-4-16; Markley 1-0-3; Braden 1-2-4; Bartlett 5-4-18; Puder 2-0-5. Totals 18-13-58.

South Central 56

Bonet 1-0-3; Blair 5-1-13; B. Lamoreaux 4-0-11; Holland 1-0-2; A. Lamoreaux 2-0-4; Hale 4-0-8; Ponchel 6-2-15. Totals 23-3-56.

W. Reserve 19 14 9 16 — 58

S. Central 16 9 15 16 — 56