Prep sports roundup

New London 63, Plymouth 46

PLYMOUTH — The New London Wildcats completed the first round of the Firelands Conference undefeated with a road win at Plymouth on Thursday night.

After a close second half, the Wildcats pulled away in the second half outscoring the Big Red 35-23 to earn the win.

Ryan Lane led all scorers with 17 points while Karson Howell added 12 and Justin Marshall added 10. Jacob Molnar chipped in with seven, Dane Matthews six and Jake Gerlak added five rounding out the New London scoring.

Plymouth was led by Austin Nester and Michell Chaffins who scored 13 points a piece. Jacob Adams added eight, Jared Reed six, Dylan Patton three, Logan Myers two and Dylan Osbourne one.

Plymouth drops to 2-10 and 1-6 in the FC and are back in action on Saturday at Mapleton. New London improves to 11-2 and 7-0 in the FC. The Wildcats travel to Crestview on Saturday.

Crestview 62, Monroeville 47

ASHLAND — The Monroeville Eagles are still searching for their first FC win after falling to Crestview in a road game on Thursday.

Monroeville trailed 25-24 at the half but was outscored 37-23 in the second half to fall to 2-11 on the season and 0-7 in the FC.

Nick Newell led the way with 15 points and Reece Kendall added 10 points. Blake Anderson and Chayce Schaub added eight points a piece.

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday hosting Western Reserve.

BOWLING

Norwalk 2236, Edison 1933

The Norwalk girls defeated Edison Thursday afternoon.

Leading the way for the Truckers were Paige Stuhldreher with a 188 and Cam Bickerstaff with a 172.

The Truckers return to action next Thursday as they host Sandusky.

Norwalk 2510, Edison 2251

The Norwalk boys bowling team beat Edison on Thursday night to improve to 7-3 on the season.

The Truckers were led by Logan McConegly with a 225, Wes Dendinger with a 211, Chris Tuttle with a 207 and Cameron Nickoli with a 200.

McConegly came in off the bench and provided a difference maker for the Truckers in the victory.

In the JV match, Norwalk won 1967-1438 led by Braden Nunez 418- 225, 193 and Noah Scheel 212.

The Truckers will be back in action at home against Sandusky next Thursday at 4 p.m.