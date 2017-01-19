Lady Trucker punish Huron in blowout win

“We kind of did what we expected,” said Norwalk head coach Brock Manlet after the win. “I thought in the first half we played defense really well, and our pressure got to them a little bit. We got some easy baskets, and we shared the ball well.”

Thomas shows aggression

The Lady Truckers opened with a 30-3 opening period that was fueled by senior Jiselle Thomas. She scored 15 of her game high 24 points in the first quarter, and recorded five of her six steals in the opening frame.

“I thought she was really aggressive on both ends,” said the coach. “When she plays defense, she’s at another level.”

13 Lady Truckers Score

Norwalk had 13 players reach the scoring column in the action led by Jiselle Thomas with 24 points, and her sister Jasmine Thomas with 11 points. Eboni Barbee and Bethany Cring added eight points apiece off the bench, while Marly Geretz and Adriana Rodriguez each chipped in five points. Leah Malson and Caila Case score four points apiece, while Kaelyn Harkness and teammate Jada Thomas each added three points. Lauryn Maloney and Joci Leto scored two points apiece, and Mya Ray had one point to go with her game high four assists. The Lady Trucker bench outscored Huron 32-29 in the action.

“All these kids put in hard work at practice, and all of them deserve a chance to get into a game. I was pleased to get everyone in the game. It was nice that everyone got the ball, and everyone was sharing the ball out there,” said Manlet.

Pounding the Glass

Norwalk won the battle of the boards by outrebounding Huron 43-18 on the night. Jiselle Thomas had a game high eight rebounds, and her sisters Jada and Jasmine each had five rebounds in the win. Mya Ray and Lauryn Maloney each recorded four rebounds. Huron’s Kayla Black had a team high four rebounds.

Black led the Lady Tigers with seven points, while teammates Maria DiVita and Kailee Wennes scored five points apiece. Hunter Garbe, Cassandra Dircks, and Sarah Niebler each scored four points in the loss.

Norwalk will resume NOL action as they travel to Bellevue next Friday.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 30 20 18 12 80

Huron 3 7 13 6 29

Norwalk (80) 31 FG 14 FT 4 3PT (Ji. Thomas 8) 43 rebounds, (Malson 3) 13 turnovers, (Ray 4) 15 assists, (Ji. Thomas 6) 16 steals. Ji. Thomas 8-5-24 Harkness 1-0-3 Jas. Thomas 5-1-11 Jad. Thomas 1-1-3 Cring 4-0-8 Maloney 1-0-2 Leto 0-2-2 Rodriguez 2-1-5 Geretz 2-1-5 Malson 2-0-4 Ray 0-1-1 Barbee 4-0-8 Case 1-2-4 Totals 31-14-80

Huron (29) 10 FG 8 FT 1 3PT (Black 4) 18 rebounds, (Garbe 5) 22 turnovers, 1 assist, (Niebler 2) 5 steals. Garbe 1-2-4 Dircks 2-0-4 Niebler 2-0-4 Black 2-3-7 DiVita 2-1-5 Wennes 1-2-5 Totals 10-8-29

Freshmen game

Norwalk 21

C. Crawford 14