Ladies Night: Girls' hoops rule Friday night

All six of the Reflector schools in the FC will be battling it out against each other. As much fun as Friday night is going to be, Saturday looks to be pretty exciting as well. Lets take a look at this weekends biggest high school sporting events in the area.

Plymouth at St. Paul girls’ hoops, Friday

It hasn’t been a dream season for the Plymouth Big Red to say the least and it doesn’t look like it will get any better during Friday night prime time either. The 1-13 Big Red travel to take on the 12-2 St. Paul Lady Flyers. St. Paul tall, long and experienced after basically returning its entire team from last season. With just one conference loss, St. Paul is keeping pace with league leading Western Reserve with a rematch slated for Feb. 11. Before then, the Flyers have to take care of business starting with the Big Red.

Keys for St. Paul: Jump out early. The Big Red are very young and if the Flyers can get out to an early lead and put it away quickly, they can get some younger players in for some great varsity experience. Take advantage of the height difference and pound the ball inside until Plymouth shows it can stop it. Do not let the Big Red get going from beyond the arch. If shots start falling, that young team can get some confidence.

Keys for Plymouth: Pack it in. The Big Red need to make the Flyers beat them with the jump shot. Force St. Paul to shoot it from outside and make sure it does not get any second chance points. Plymouth as to keep St. Paul off of the offensive glass if it wants any chance at winning this game. The Big Red needs to find confidence in their jump shot too. St. Paul has too much size for Plymouth to compete in the paint.

Players to watch: The first player that jumps out is St. Paul’s Ashley Painley. She is averaging an FC second best 15.5 points a night for the Flyers and has the size, strength and quickness to beat you anywhere on the floor. Lauren Lukasko is a rebounding machine and has very good instincts at the top of St. Paul’s trapping defense. Caitlin Good was the co-Reflector Player of the Week for a reason. She can do it all. For Plymouth, its success begins with Emily Blanton. The sophomore is ahead of her years and shoots it well averaging 14 points a night. Chloe Mack has a knack for shooting the three well and can really light it up when she gets going.

Follow @Cary_reporter on Twitter for updates on this game.

South Central at Monroeville girls’ hoops, Friday

This one features two teams at the bottom of the FC standings, but that will not stop both teams from doing everything they can to pull out a win. South Central picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday in a blowout win over Hillsdale. Monroeville has a pair of wins on the year and wants more. The Lady Eagles picked up the win the first time around 44-33. Will this one be different?

Keys for South Central: Do the exact same thing they did against Hillsdale. The Trojans picked up win No. 1 by blowing out Hillsdale 49-22 on Tuesday. That should give them some major momentum heading into this FC matchup. Monroeville played Western tough for three quarters so it will not be a walk in the park. South Central needs to control the tempo and look for easy buckets.

Keys for Monroeville: Learn from the past. The Eagles already have the recipe for success against South Central although, now the Eagles are missing Karli Krill, a senior leader. Monroeville should look to play up tempo and force the Trojans to play fast and make mistakes. With 15 players on the varsity roster, the Eagles have the luxury of keeping fresh legs on the court at all times.

Players to watch: For Monroeville, Ameilia Dalton was the lone double-digit scorer in a loss to Western Reserve last weekend. Lauren Gies has the potential to score in bunched and Kara Schafer has a 25-point game under her belt this season so she can go off for a big game anytime. For South Central, Maddie Albert is the lone letter winner left on an injury plagued roster. Ally Burton has been a pleasant surprise this year as a freshman and Holly Hale adds size in the paint that is much needed.

Follow @logangreszler on Twitter for updates on this game.

Norwalk at Tiffin Columbian boys’ hoops, Friday

The Truckers took Ashland into overtime even after being outmatched. So the question will be, can the Truckers build off of that narrow loss and turn the rest of the season around? They get their chance to add another win to their record on Friday traveling to Columbian to take on the 4-6 Tornados. If the Truckers play like they did against Ashland, a W isn’t out of the question.

Keys for Norwalk: Build off of the Ashland game. Figure out what went so well and why the effort level was there and put that into Friday night. Ashland had three 6-foot-6 players and didn’t start a player under 6-3. The tallest Trucker is 6-3. Norwalk played with a lot of passion and a huge chip on its shoulder. Continue to do that.

Players to watch: Mitchell Perry played his best game of the season against Ashland with a smooth mid-range jumper. It will be fun to see if he can keep that going. Jacob Trautman has stepped up in George Friend’s absence to take over some of the scoring load and if there is a player out there who gives more effort that Jacob Roth, it would be amazing. Roth takes on a huge role both offensively and defensively.

Follow @LukeSwartz2 on Twitter for updates on this game.

South Central at St. Paul boys’ hoops, Saturday

A short turnaround for these two teams who just met last week. The Trojans and Flyers will be back at it again after St. Paul handed South Central a 53-37 loss. It will be interesting to see how the Trojans respond in a rematch on the Flyers’ home court. This one will be fun.

Keys for St. Paul: The Flyers beat the Trojans by using a plethora of different defenses and kept the Trojans off balance. They long arms and height made it difficult for South Central to get off a clean shot and it seemed like when the Trojans did have a clean look, they were looking over their shoulder for a defender. St. Paul needs to just continue to use that length that had it on a three-game winning streak.

Keys for South Central: Make shots. It really is that simple for the Trojans. If South Central four have connected on half of its shot attempts the last time these two teams met, it would have been a different contest. Use the Flyers big floor to spread them out and get an open shot. Do not be afraid to get blocked, it is part of the game. Take the ball up strong and draw contact. Get the Flyers in foul trouble.

Players to watch: For St. Paul, all eyes are on Brandon McCall who scored 14 first-half points against the Trojans the first time around. He was held to just two in the second half so it will be interesting to see how this one goes. Dylan Furlong is a game changer on the court with incredible athletic ability and Jimmy Adelman literally does it all. For South Central, if Michael Ponchel can get on a roll early, the Trojans will be alright. He needs to find his shooting stroke quickly. Ben Lamoreaux had a huge bounce-back game against Crestview with 14 points and 16 boards. Look for him to make an impact Saturday. Simon Blair gets another crack at the Flyers and will look for more success.

Follow @logangreszler on Twitter for updates on this game.

Other games: Western Reserve at New London girls, Friday; Vermilion at Edison boys, Friday; Willard at Ontario boys, Friday; Crestline at Plymouth girls, Saturday; Edison at Vermilion girls, Saturday; Willard at Sandusky girls, Saturday; Plymouth at Mapleton boys, Saturday; New London at Crestview boys, Saturday; Western Reserve at Monroeville boys, Saturday; Willard Wrestling Invite, Saturday; Terry Munroe Wrestling invitational, Friday and Saturday.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333