Double-double from St. Paul's 'big man' leads way to FC home win

The 6-foot-5-inch forward paid it off with a double-double in Thursday’s 61-51 win over Mapleton at the St. Paul Convocation Center.

McCall scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. He hit 7-of-10 shots from the field and was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line. The senior also had one steal, assist and block each.

“I’ve just great teammates and the (other) team can’t just focus on me because then they’ll score. It was just my time to have a good game I guess,” said McCall, who knew the Flyers needed him taking care of business inside.

“We needed a big man to battle and guards to pass. We need everybody to do everything,” he added.

St. Paul led from the beginning of the game to the end. The Flyers started with a 4-0 run and had a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“I liked the way we started out of the gate. I thought we ran our man offense well. Our zone offense we left a little on the table, but I still think we had some good attacks and good touches there,” coach Mike Smith said.

Mapleton senior Gage Barone started getting hot near the end the first half, scoring the Mounties’ final six points of the first and second periods. He ended the night with 21 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Barone is as good as they come,” said Smith, who was pleased with the defense his team played on the guard and senior forward Chase Davis.

“Those two had 40 points. I thought we did a pretty good job on them,” the Flyers coach added.

Davis scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Mapleton.

The Mounties outscored the home team 12-10 in the second quarter, but St. Paul went into the locker room with 27-20 lead.

“Well, Barone started making a ton of shots. All I know is I’m glad we only have to guard him one more time — and the same with Davis. I’ll be glad to see those two graduate,” Smith said.

McCall shared some insight into handling the one-two punch from Barone and Davis.

“We’ve got to know where they are in transition. We’ve got to hedge the screens with them; we’ve got to know where they’re running off screen,” the St. Paul senior said.

“We have to know where they are at all times. We can’t let them get easy baskets,” McCall added.

For St. Paul, senior Dylan Furlong and junior Paul Pearce each scored 12 points.

Furlong also had three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

Pearce pulled down five boards and distributed three assists.

“That was probably Paul’s best game of the year. Brandon had a really solid game for us,” their coach said.

Senior Jimmy Adelman dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds.

As Mapleton got hot scoring in the second period, Smith said St. Paul’s bench gave the team a spark and provided the Flyers with a 12- to 15-point lead.

“They did a nice job for us as well,” the coach added.

The Mounties edged St. Paul in the third quarter 15-14. Furlong hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the corner to give the Flyers a 41-35 lead to conclude the period.

Mapleton came within three of St. Paul (48-45) when Barone a two-point shot with 2:56 left in the game.

The Flyers outgunned Mapleton 20-16 in the final quarter to seal the win.

“Obviously, we closed the game at the free-throw line,” Smith said.

St. Paul hit 11-of-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth period. The Flyers were 18-of-20 overall.

With Thursday’s win, St. Paul improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the Firelands Conference. Smith said knowing there are six teams in the league with a .500 record or better, he said “it’s going to be a dog fight every night.”

“I’m proud of the kids. I like to come to the gym every day and work with them. They’re great kids, quality kids — on and off the floor. Their parents should be proud of them. It doesn’t get any better than what we have right now,” the coach said.

St. Paul’s jayvee squad dominated Mapleton 53-23. The Flyers led 20-2 to end the first quarter.

Freshman Brandon Furlong led the home team with 13 points. Junior Chris Ruffing swished in 11.

St. Paul continues FC action Saturday by hosting South Central.

STAT BOOK

Mapleton 8 12 15 16 — 51

St. Paul 17 10 14 20 — 61

Mapleton: Chase Davis 6-6-19, Garrett Haines 2-0-6, Gage Barone 8-4-21, Kaleb Ambrose 1-0-2, Justin Dubois 1-0-3 — 18-10-51

St. Paul: Nick Lukasko 0-1-1, Will Ceccol 0-2-2, Jimmy Adelman 3-2-9, Jacob Avendano 1-0-2, Dylan Furlong 4-2-12, Paul Pearce 5-2-12, Brandon McCall 7-9-23 — 20-18-61