Lamoreaux scored 14 points and grabbed 16 boards in a win over Crestview on Friday.

Wiers recorded 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and four steals in a win over Perkins on Thursday.

Good had the game-winning steal and score in Tuesday's contest against St. Joe's. on Tuesday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.