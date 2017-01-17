Truckers take anger out on Streaks

It may have been the Northern Ohio League loss on Saturday to Ontario that all but eliminated the Truckers from the NOL title race. Whatever it was, Norwalk took its frustrations out on the Sandusky Lady Blue Streaks on Tuesday night to the tune of a 67-31 NOL blowout at Norwalk High School.

The Truckers wasted no time jumping all over Sandusky in the first and owned a 16-6 lead after one. Then the Truckers put together an impressive defensive second quarter that turned into an even more impressive offensive quarter as the scored 25 in the frame to own a 41-12 lead heading into halftime. Norwalk outscored Sandusky 26-19 the rest of the way for a 36-point victory.

Grand Theft

The Truckers’ stellar defensive effort tallied up 33 turnovers, 23 of those came off of steals. Nine Truckers recorded a theft with senior Jiselle Thomas leading the way with five. More effort on the defensive end was a major focus for the Truckers after the loss Saturday.

“The only thing that we really focused on was that we needed to play better defense,” Manlet said. “We didn’t talk about playing this kind of defense or that kind of defense. We just wanted them to play harder on defense and get in passing lanes; do what we do. We got back to it tonight.”

Jada Thomas and Jasmine Thomas added four steals a piece.

Playing Mad

Norwalk came out with intensity in the first half forcing 22 turnovers and outscoring Sandusky 41-12. Manlet admits it was the perfect way for his team to respond after a tough loss.

“We challenged them a little bit,” Manlet said. “Not in a negative way but just to respond and start playing the way we are capable of playing and get back to our game. I thought focus wise, we were on point with everything we did defensively and we shared the ball extremely well. The thing about our team is when we play great defense, our offense gets better too. We shoot the ball better, and our offense comes easier. Total team effort tonight.”

The Truckers did share the ball well piling up 14 assists as a team led by Jiselle Thomas’ four. Eight players added assists.

Perfect 10

As the Truckers shared the ball, more and more players reached the scoring column. In all, 10 Truckers put the ball through the hoop on Tuesday night led by Jiselle Thomas’ 21 points. Marly Geretz added nine, Kaelyn Harkness and Adrianna Rodriguez added seven a piece and Jasmine Thomas dropped six.

“We struggled offensively against Ontario and I just think we are a much better team when we share the ball,” Manlet said. “Tonight we were looking for each other and it was easier to score. When we are looking for each other and people are running the floor hard it is easier to score.”

Bright Spot

Headlining a very young Blue Streak team was senior Erin Sherman who dropped 16 points, grabbed six boards, swiped four steals and dished out three assists. She is the line senior on the Sandusky roster. Desyre Philon added seven points in the loss.

Full Steam Ahead

Norwalk improves to 10-3 on the year and 4-3 in the NOL. Up next is another home contest against Huron. Manlet is looking for much of the same from his team.

“We have to continue to do what we are doing,” Manlet said. “We are going to try to get all of our kids in and get them used to playing varsity basketball. We are going to have to have the same effort we had tonight the rest of the season. I told them it cannot be on a night-to-night basis. We have to bring that same energy every game and hopefully we bring it Thursday.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

Sandusky 6-6-11-8 — 31

Norwalk 16-25-15-11 — 67

Sandusky: 15-40 FG, 0-6 FT, 1-4 3pt. (Desy. Philon) 31 rebounds (Sherman 6), 33 turnovers, 4 Assists (Sherman 3), Steals 9 (Sherman 4). Scoring: Erin Sherman 8-0-16, Desyre Philon 3-0-7, Andra Grant 2-0-4, Anziyah Cunningham 1-0-2, Destyne Philon 1-0-2.

Norwalk: 28-62 FG, 7-18 FT, 4-9 3pt. (Ji. Thomas, Case, Harkness, Geretz) 40 rebounds (Ji. Thomas 7, Barbee 7, Ray 6), 18 turnovers, 14 Assists (Ji. Thomas 4), Steals 23 (Ji. Thomas 5, Jas. Thomas 4, Jad. Thomas 4). Scoring: Jiselle Thomas 9-2-21, Marly Geretz 4-0-9, Kaelyn Harkness 3-0-7, Adrianna Rodriguez 2-3-7, Jasmine Thomas 2-2-6, Mya Ray 2-0-4, Leah Malson 2-0-4, Eboni Barbee 2-0-4, Caila Case 1-0-3, Jada Thomas 1-0-2.