Monroeville native has Upper sitting pretty

Trying to go the regular season undefeated for the second straight year is the hope of Monroeville native Jeff Winslow. The Rams, members of the tough Northern 10 Conference, have rung up 13 straight going into this weekend, one that includes a road re-match with once-beaten Carey on Saturday night. Upper beat Carey by 12 at home three weeks ago without the Rams’ leading scorer.

“It’s easy coaching kids who put the ball in the hoop with the regularity these kids do,” Winslow said. “Plus, they are relentless when it comes to pressuring the basketball. When we are on our game, we are tough to handle.”

One of the toughest tests of the season was believed to be the Colonel Crawford game last weekend. Despite playing against a club that was 6-10 and 6-5 inside, the Rams had their way from start to finish.

It helps though when a team averages nine 3-point goals per game and shoots 40 percent from above the arc. Four starters are shooting better than 40 percent from the field.

“The kids really played hard and it showed on the scoreboard. We wear people down,” he said.

Winslow, who made head coaching stops at Monroeville and Huron and also worked in the Western Reserve program, has five players averaging in double figures headed by All-Ohio 3rd team player, 6-0 senior Wes Vent, the floor general of an eight-guard offense.

“Wes averaged 23 a game last year but is down to 17 this winter because he has more help,” his coach said. “Jevon Dible is a 6-0 junior who averages 16.5 a game and has made more 3-point shots than any other player in the conference has taken. His brother, Noah, is a 6-0 senior who averages 12 points and eight assists. Junior Ry Adams is averaging around 12 and 6-2 senior Eli Kinsley is at 10.”

Winslow calls 5-11 freshman Enan Young off the bench first followed by two other “defenders” — Andrew Kurtz (6-0), Harrison Scheaffer (5-10) — and role player senior Collin Frederitz (6-0).

“I was never a fan of a ball-pressure defense until I was at a seminar where Bobby Huggins from West Virginia was teaching,” Winslow said. “I started to think that just maybe I had better change my way of thinking as I now reasoned that I had the personnel that could press end line to end line. So, I picked his mind even further on the man and the trap. The more I listened the more I was convinced it was a perfect fit for a team that had virtually no height. The traps we try and run opponents into cause on an average of 22 turnovers a game.”

No doubt it will be Upper facing off with Ottawa Glandorf again this year in the tournament. O-G is No. 3 in the state poll and the team that beat Upper last year in the district finals.

“O-G is again strong but so is Wapakoneta, Van Wert, Elida and Defiance. It won’t be easy no matter who we get.

“The goal now is to continue to get better and finish strong. We have some stern tests left in the conference and also face Columbian who has suddenly hit its stride,” he added.