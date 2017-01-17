Lady Riders Win Big on and off Court

With only 11 points between the teams after the first quarter, neither team could establish itself and find a way to build a lead. In the second, the scoring picked up, but only a single point separated the squads at the break.

“I think it was just two good defensive teams. Our game plan going in was to push them off the three-point line, they’ve got good shooters, and help on (Cora) Wyers. She’s tough as nails underneath there,” Edison coach Tracey Moyer said. “I think it was just two good defensive teams going at it in that first-half.”

After the intermission, the Lady Riders wasted no time running up a lead behind a clean offensive quarter in which they didn’t turn the ball over. The Chargers responded by staging a run of their own which brought it to only a two-point game midway through the third. The momentum wouldn’t last as the Lady Riders took right back off and held a 31-21 heading into the final stretch. Moyer points to her team’s struggle to score the ball as a reason her team couldn’t continue the run.

“We just struggle to score, they took away (Kelsey) Schuster, who is our outside threat and nobody else picked up that slack and we had good looks underneath the basket but just couldn’t,” Moyer said. “All season that’s been a struggle on our part; efforts been great on defense but just struggled on the offensive end.”

The final quarter featured the Lady Riders extending their lead behind a strong quarter from Junior team captain Andrea Robson.

Robson led the Lady Riders with 15 points and 9 boards, Sophomore Katie Hipp added 11 points and junior team captain Brooke Ommert finished with 10. For the Chargers, Sophomore Hannah Vitaz led with 11 points, while Sophomore Jessica Stoll and Senior Jillian Danda both scored 5.

More than a game

In the face of adversity, the Western Reserve community is standing with Monica Nickoli in her fight with Breast Cancer.

The long-time athletic trainer for Western Reserve athletics, Nickoli, who works through Fisher-Titus, has formed a bond with the Western Reserve community by her work in the department. Western Reserve coach Laura Pierson feels that Nickoli serves as an important figure in the lives of many people in the Riders’ community.

“It was a very fun event for a bigger purpose than just a basketball game. We wanted it to be about Monica and her getting to see some her athletes that she misses so much. So, that was number one for us,” Pierson said. “She’s just somebody that has been a steady eddy for us, a constant. An emotional support system for us, always there asking what do you need, what can I do? For us to be here physically and emotionally for her at this time, when she’s going through something, really meant a lot to these teenagers.”

Over $1,100 was raised Tuesday night between raffles and silent auctions to help in her fight.

“Just the outpouring of support both from Monroeville and Western since football season has been great. The fundraisers, the cards, and well-wishes, it has kept my spirits up. I’ve been at Western 15 or 16 years, so it’s a family and seeing everyone come out is great,” Nickoli said. “Just these small-town communities stepping up to support one person like that is just really amazing that they’d come together to do that.”

Looking Ahead

Edison will travel to Vermillion to face off with a struggling Sailors team on Saturday. While Western Reserve will matchup with a good New London team in a game carrying conference implications.

STAT BOOK

Edison 5-7-9-9 — 30

Western Reserve 6-9-16-19 — 50

Edison: 8-28 FG, 11-20 FT, 1-3 3pt. (Jillian Danda 1) 15 rebounds (Jessica Stoll 6, Ashley Sneider 3), 21 turnovers, Scoring: Mariah Medina 11, Jessica Stoll 5, Jillian Danda 5, Kelsey Schuster 4, Alana Fidler 4, Madison Moyer 1.

Western Reserve: 13-22 FG, 12-17 FT, 4-14 3pt. (Katie Hipp 2, Andrea Robson 1, Brooke Ommert 1) 26 rebounds (Andrea Robson 9, Cora Wyers 6, Kerrigan Fannin 4), 21 turnovers, Scoring: Andrea Robson 15, Katue Hipp 11, Brooke Ommert 10, Cora Wyers 9, MaKenna Woodruff 2, Jenna Skrada 2, Taylor Good 1.