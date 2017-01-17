Chargers fall in SBC Bay showdown

In an exciting game that saw the Polar Bears force Edison into playing the game at their pace, Margaretta (7-5, 4-3) claimed a 77-64 win.

“I was just really pleased with our mindset coming out early and throughout the first quarter,” Margaretta coach Steve Keller said. “I thought we did a good job of answering Edison’s runs throughout the game. They are well-coached team with talented players.

“We kept it at a 10 to 12-point lead after Edison was able to get themselves back in the game,” he added. “I was very impressed with the way they finished the game off strongly. I am just really blessed to coach this team.”

Margaretta’s junior guard Noah Hilton scored a team-high 22 points and ignited the Polar Bears offense in the early going. He connected on two 3-pointers in the first quarter as they jumped out to an 18-6 lead. He then followed that up by nailing three more triples in the second quarter to ignite his teammates as well as the home crowd.

“I was just feeling it tonight,” Hilton said. “Even before the game I told Coach Keller I was feeling something and I thought I was going to be on tonight. He said, 'we will try to get you something early.'

“After that, I didn’t think much about it, but then they were kind of relaxed on defense and they were there,” he added.

When Hilton and company weren’t knocking down shots on offense, Angelo Frias was dominating on the blocks. Frias finished the game with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

“When they don’t box me out and things like that, I feel like I am long and athletic enough to just go and get the ball,” Frias said. “It’s the same way with offensive rebounds, too – you just jump up and be aggressive and that is what is all about.”

After falling behind by 18 at 31-13 midway through the second quarter, Edison could have easily folded and played out the string. Instead the Chargers (5-5, 2-5) put their heads down and continued trying to chip away at the lead. In the third quarter, Edison closed the gap to just nine points, but that was as close as they got the rest of the way.

“I thought Noah Hilton was a big factor tonight, he came out ready in the first quarter and hit five threes in the first half,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “I think that was difference in the game really.

“We still have a lot to play for this year and it is going to take some resolve and grit from our team — and that is what we are looking for,” he added. “We have great kids here and they will get better.”

Both teams had four players reach double digits in scoring. Nick Leibacher (17) and Bailey Kimberlin (10) added to the Margaretta scoring, while Edison was led by Bryce Roberts with 23 points, followed by Bryce Ostheimer (18), James Hill (11) and Gavin Shaeffer (10).

“We have a lot of guys who can score, and I get more excited to get an assist on a nice pass to one of the guy’s underneath,” Hilton said. “In the second half, they were face guarding the three-point line and we were happy to get the ball down low to Angelo and the guys.”

Keller suggested the Polar Bears' best basketball may still be in front of them.

“We keep getting better and better, so that makes you happy,” Keller said. “We just stay focused on the next game and don’t look to far ahead. We have a good Huron team coming up next and that should be a good game.”

The Bears travel to Huron (8-3, 6-2) on Friday, while the Chargers have a tough task entertaining Vermilion (13-1, 8-0) — ranked No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Division II poll.

STAT BOOK

EDISON (5-5, 2-5)

Bryce Roberts 8-5—23, Braden Ehrhardt 1-0—2, Bryce Ostheimer 8-2—18, James Hill 5-1—11, Gavin Shaeffer 4-0—10. TOTALS 26-8—64.

MARGARETTA (7-5, 4-3)

Angelo Frias 5-6—16, Bailey Kimberlin 5-0—10, Nick Leibacher 6-4—17, Noah Hilton 6-5—22, Dylan Morris 4-0—8, Logan Grafin 1-0—2, Bryceton Hedden 1-0—2. TOTALS 28-15—77.

Edison 6 19 11 28 — 64

Margaretta 18 17 14 28 — 77

3-point FGs: (E) Roberts 2, Shaeffer 2; (M) Hilton 5, Leibacher

JV: Edison, 51-35