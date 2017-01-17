Buckeyes save their season from abyss

The Buckeyes' 13th-year coach mused about the shaky season that has been and his mind drifted to ... Jerry Garcia.

"[Like] the Grateful Dead say, 'Trouble ahead, trouble behind / and you know that notion just crossed my mind,' " Matta said after the Buckeyes' 72-67 victory against Michigan State on Sunday. "You keep rolling with it, man."

The win could not have come soon enough for the Buckeyes, who have faced a wave of criticism for their poor start to the Big Ten season.

As Ohio State -- the top seed in the NCAA tournament just six years ago -- faces the increasingly real prospect of missing the tournament completely for a second consecutive year, the number of fans openly wondering about the program's future has increased.

Even Matta, who has won more games than any coach in Ohio State history, has not been exempt. The Buckeyes dropped their first four games in the Big Ten, the last of which was a punchless 33-point loss at Wisconsin.

After beating MSU, Matta was asked if this season has felt differently than others.

"You mean like the fact I haven't slept for two weeks?" Matta said.

Upon returning from Wisconsin, Matta wiped away the starting lineup and hoped for a better effort against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (11-7, 1-4) earned the crucial victory they needed, especially if they aim to re-enter the Big Ten picture.

"I feel like we quit against Wisconsin, and we got killed pretty bad," said point guard JaQuan Lyle, who scored 22 points against MSU.

"[Matta] was on us heavy. I mean, there was no starting lineup after the Wisconsin game. Guys had to come in and compete and earn their spot."

For his part, Matta said he has not felt any outside negativity surrounding the state of the program.

"I honestly have no idea. I swear to you," Matta said. "I have a couple people that I talk to that I consider good friends, my gas station attendants, my Starbucks attendants -- and they don't seem to know a whole lot of what's going on."

The winningest current coach in the Big Ten made it known Sunday he disagreed with the criticisms of Matta's program.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo said he gets "ticked off" when he hears the negativity, and lamented "nobody's satisfied with anything anymore."

"I shouldn't say this, but hell, I'm happy for him from a standpoint of the way people treat him around here," Izzo said after losing.

Izzo pointed to the Buckeyes' schedule -- which included trips to Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and a home game against Purdue in the first four games -- as a major reason for Ohio State's slow start. While Izzo noted OSU does not have the depth it would like, he said the Buckeyes are better than their record might indicate.

"I don't care what the people in Columbus say," Izzo said. "It's a good team."

The Buckeyes face their most important stretch of the season thus far, a road game at Nebraska followed by three of their next four games at home.

Although no Big Ten team has emerged as a heavyweight -- the league's highest-ranked team is Wisconsin at No. 17 -- Ohio State's prospects still are in doubt. The Buckeyes do not rank in the league's top three in any major offensive or defensive category, and they rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in 3-pointers (12th), free throws (11th), and scoring (10th).

For now, the Buckeyes still have time to change their positioning within the league.

Matta said it has been "a tough go" for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes still have ample opportunity to turn around the season.

"As I told our guys the other day, I was 10-9 at Xavier, and four weeks later we were playing in the Elite Eight to go to the Final Four," Matta said. "Just keep fighting, man."

Contact Nicholas Piotrowicz at: npiotrowicz@theblade.com, 724-6110, or on Twitter @NickPiotrowicz

___

(c)2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.