Norwalk boys’ basketball coach Steve Gray had this to say after his Truckers took Ashland into overtime a night after only scoring three points in teh first half against Ontario.

“I asked the seniors what was the difference between last night and tonight and they said they were embarrassed last night and they didn’t want to lose. They said they were tired of losing. We gave a championship effort tonight. I have no problem with the effort tonight just our execution got away from us a little bit.”

Willard boys’ basketball coach Chris Long had this to say after senior Nick Cofer scored the first 10 points for the Flashes in a 50-40 win over Port Clinton.

“He is the quintessential senior .He is a great leader that leads by example. His motor never stops, he doesn’t know anything different.”

Western Reserve girls’ basketball coach Laura Pierson had this to say about an upcoming game against Edison tonight.

“Tuesday we have a good matchup with our Coaches Versus Cancer game against Edison at home. We’re looking forward to that, it’ll be a nice (Sandusky Bay Conference) challenge for us. We really hope to raise a lot of money for Monica Nickoli, our trainer who has breast cancer. We’re looking forward to that. It’ll be a nice night.”

South Central boys’ basketball coach Brett Seidel had this to say after Ben Lamoreaux dropped 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a win over Crestview.

“I have to say it because I want to get it out of my mouth before I forget, Ben Lamoreaux was absolutely amazing.”

Lamoreaux had this to say after his performance and a nice bounce-back win for the Trojans.

“Last game we struggled passing and this game we shared a lot better. We hit open guys and were able to make shots. When everybody’s hitting shots, it opens up the court a lot more and that made it easier.”

St. Paul boys’ basketball coach Mike Smith had this to say after the opponents went 13 of 73 from beyond the arch in the Flyers last three Firelands Conference games.

“I think we have a little something to do with it. Our kids are locked in. We just want to keep them thinking. We dialed in. It is a lot better playing with the lead than playing from behind.”

South Central freshman Simon Blair had this to say when being compared to past FC freshmen players of the year.

“I don’t really think about that I just try to go out there and play and think about winning. I just try to think about what I can do with my teammates. I try not to go out there too eager, but at the same time not scared. I just play my game. I just go out there and try to play, really.”

If you see an interesting quote from a game we cover, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Say What?