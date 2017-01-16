Lady Cats sluggish in loss to Vikings

The New London Lady Wildcats found out what it is like to have a case of the Mondays. Poor shooting and too many turnovers were the main culprits in a 38-35 loss to the Evergreen Vikings on Monday at New London High School. After a tied first quarter, Evergreen closed out the second on a 10-2 run and owning an 8-point halftime lead.

The Lady Cats then turned up the pressure in the third going on a 10-0 run to begin the second half and retaking the lead. The Vikings closed out the quarter on an 8-4 run and held a slim 2-point lead heading into the final quarter. New London would tie it on their first possession of the fourth but Evergreen went on a run and would hold on to the lead and take the W.

Sluggish

New London got off to a very sluggish start and it progressed throughout the game. The Lady Cats shot 12-for-50 from the field including 1-for-10 from beyond the arch. Many misses came inside the paint and New London coach Eric Mitchell said that is where the game was won and lost.

“That is what I told them in the locker room,” Mitchell said. “We turned the ball over too much and we miss way too many point-blank shots. I showed the girls the shot chart and there were way too many misses in the paint. It all goes back to practicing hard and doing the little drills that nobody enjoys and doing them hard. I thought our effort was there for sure. We were down coming out of the half and just like that it is a 19-18 game and we take the lead for a little bit. We had the opportunity to tie it at the end, but the shot just didn’t fall.”

The Lady Cats had two chances to tie the ballgame up at the end but misfired on a pair of 3-pointers. Morgan Luedy drilled the team’s only trey in the first quarter. The Lady Cats didn’t make one the rest of the way.

“We were 1-for-I don’t even want to know from three,” Mitchell said. “When Morgan (Luedy) and Eden (Copley) are off, it makes it tough for us. But credit Evergreen. They drove two hours here to play us and now they have to bust it back. Too many turnovers has been our Achilles’ Heel this season.”

The turnover battle was a wash as both teams turned it over 23 times. The only problem was the Lady Cats turned it over eight times in the fourth when the game was on the line.

“We average about 20 turnovers a game,” Mitchell said. “It is just poor decision making and a lot are actually unforced. We make bad passes or just throw passes right to the other team when there isn’t all that much pressure. I thought Evergreen’s pressure was some of the best we have seen all year. I thought we handled that well just catching the ball and making easy passes, we didn’t.”

Getting better Ledbetter

Sophomore Gabby Ledbetter put up some big numbers for New London with 16 points and 12 rebounds on the night. It was her second high scoring game as she dropped 18 against Crestview on Saturday afternoon. Mitchell admits the youngester is coming along nice and he looks for her to continue to improve and be a force for them the rest of the season.

“That is two games in a row for her,” Mitchell said. “At Crestview, we rode her and she played great. We knew we had a size advantage with her on the court and she did a great job. Thing is, she probably could have had about 25 if she makes those shots. I know she is young being a sophomore, but that cannot be an excuse anymore. She knows that and she will continue to improve.”

The Lady Cats drop to 10-5 on the season and are staring at a huge Firelands Conference matchup with league-leading Western Reserve during primetime Friday night. The game will be played on the Lady Cats’ home court after they suffered a 60-43 loss on Dec. 10. Mitchell said Ledbetter will be the X-factor in that one.

“Friday is our biggest test with Western coming in,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t play very well over there last time. I know we can play with them if Gabby continues to play like she has been. Morgan and Eden will bring their leadership, but Gabby has to continue to play at the level she has been playing at these last two games. Western is a very physical team and today was a nice text because Evergreen was very physical. Gabby has to play with that confidence she has been playing with. If she does, we will be fine.”

Eden Copley chipped in with six points and eight rebounds while Morgan Luedy added five. Korah Schmidt scored four while Elizabeth Logan and Sidney Allen added two a piece to round out the scoring. Allen added a team-high four steals.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

Evergreen 9-10-8-11 — 38

New London 9-2-14-10 — 35

Evergreen: 14-39 FG, 6-17 FT, 2-11 3pt. (Noe 2) 30 rebounds (VanLoocke 7), 23 turnovers, 6 Assists, Steals 15 (Noe 6). Scoring: Alyssa Noe 7-2-18, Abi Borojevich 2-4-8, Hannah Herr 2-1-5, Bailie Sutter 2-1-5, Emily Kerekes 1-0-2.

New London: 12-50 FG, 10-14 FT, 1-10 3pt. (Luedy) 39 rebounds (Ledbetter 12, Copley 8), 23 turnovers, 6 Assists, Steals 11 (Luedy 4). Scoring: Gabby Ledbetter 6-4-16, Eden Copley 1-4-6, Morgan Luedy 2-0-5, Korah Schmidt 1-2-4, Elizabeth Logan 1-0-2, Sidney Allen 1-0-2.