Truckers push Arrows to the brink in OT loss

Embarrassed over a 68-26 loss at the hands of the Ontario Warriors in a game where the Truckers scored three points in the entire first half. On Saturday, they vowed to never put up that kind of performance again. The Truckers took a much taller Ashland Arrow team to the brink forcing overtime as the Arrows to hit a runner in the lane to pull out the 49-47 victory.

The Truckers fell behind early but were able to hang around close enough to make a run. That run came in the third quarter when the Truckers quickly evaporated the Arrow lead and took over a 29-28 advantage of their own. Norwalk would own the lead until a 43-43 tie was on the scoreboard at the end of regulation.

The two teams traded baskets back and forth until Ashland’s John Wolfe hit a floater in the late with 1.7 seconds remaining to win it for the Arrows.

Rebound game

The Truckers suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday and were determined to put that one behind them. They did so by taking an 8-3 team into overtime.

“I asked the seniors what was the difference between last night and tonight,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “And they said they were embarrassed last night and they didn’t want to lose. They said they were tired of losing. We gave a championship effort tonight. I have no problem with the effort tonight just our execution got away from us a little bit.”

Gray admits he was unsure of how his team would respond after their Friday night loss and he quickly learned his seniors were serious about not wanting to lose.

“I didn’t know how we would play tonight, but I did know we would give a better effort,” Gray said. “I just didn’t know if we would be able to compete with Ashland in terms of their size and athleticism. Obviously, we proved a lot to ourselves tonight. We found out the type of effort and concentration we need every night. If we do not play close to our potential, there is no one on our schedule we can beat. If we play like we did tonight, we will be in a position to win every night.”

The Jacob’s

Senior Jacob Trautman and junior Jacob Roth both stepped into leadership roles after George Friend went down with an injury and Brandon Haraway under went surgery before the season. Both proved they deserve to be looked at as leaders on Saturday as Trautmen dropped 15 points and dished three assists. Roth took his lumps as the team’s primary defensive stopped but added an offensive spark with nine points including a pair of 3-pointers.

“I thought Trautman was absolutely unbelievable,” Gray said. “Roth, same thing. The trouble with Roth is he is getting beat up so much. He is playing as our defensive stopper and he uses so much energy every second he is on the floor and he needs breaks so we have to take him out unfortunately.”

Among the trees

Senior Mitchell Perry drew the tough assignment of dealing with Ashland’s trio of 6-foot-6 front court players. He played more like a giant scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing nine boards while using a smooth mid-range jumper.

“That was Mitchell’s best game,” Gray said. “He shot with so much confidence tonight. He and (Eric) Hull competed tremendous for us down low tonight. I thought they were great on rotations. We cannot play Ashland straight up with their height, but we did a great job.”

Hull added seven boards and two points. The two players were instrumental in Norwalk out-rebounding Ashland 31-19 despite being undersized.

Trust the Process

The Truckers dropped to 3-9 on the season with the loss but proved they can play with anybody. Gray saw a huge potential in his squad and looks forward to heading to Tiffin Columbian on Friday.

“For the most part, we handled the pressure well,” Gray said. “They got to us a bit late and if there is such a thing, we played not-loose at the end. We lost our aggressiveness a little bit.” Ashland is really good. They are tall and talented and if you would have told me we had a chance to win it with 15 seconds to go, I would have thought you were nuts. That was a huge game for us tonight and something we can really build on.”

STAT BOOK

Ashland 14-12-4-13-6 — 49

Norwalk 11-11-9-12-4 — 47

Ashland: 20-52 FG, 5-10 FT, 4-20 3pt. (Gr. Denbow, Ga. Denbow, Lafelhoc, Langston) 19 rebounds (Gerwig 8), 8 turnovers, 8 Assists (Wolfe 5), Steals 11 (Gerwig 5). Scoring: Griffin Gerwig 9-0-18, John Wolfe 5-2-12, Grant Denbow 2-2-7, Garrett Denbow 2-0-5, Matt Lefelhoc 1-0-3, Manny Langston 1-0-3, Kamrin Knowlton-Goings 0-1-1.

Norwalk: 18-30 FG, 7-10 FT, 4-13 3pt. (Trautman, Roth 2, Johnson) 31 rebounds (Perry 9), 19 turnovers, 9 Assists (Hull 3, Trautman 3, Neuberger 3), Steals 2. Scoring: Mitchell Perry 7-2-16, Jacob Trautman 6-2-15, Jacob Roth 3-1-9, Trey Johnson 1-0-3, Eric Hull 1-0-2, Matt Neuberger 0-2-2.