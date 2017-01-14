Second half surge powers 'Riders to victory

With Saturday’s 62-40 Firelands Conference win over Monroeville, Western Reserve is riding a 10-game winning streak that they don’t plan to end soon.

The Lady Roughriders (11-1, 8-0) led for the entirety of the game, but couldn’t quite pull away from the Eagles (3-10, 2-6) until the third quarter. With Western holding a 32-24 lead entering the second half, Monroeville came out and hit a three-ball to make it a five point game. The ‘Riders proceeded to go on a 12-0 run to acquire a more comfortable advantage. From then on it was all Western Reserve, as they outscored the Eagles 30-16 in the final two quarters.

“We knew that this was going to be a battle,” Western coach Laura Pierson said. “Monroeville always plays very feisty. They’re an aggressive basketball team and look to shoot the three and they did a nice job at that tonight. Really, it was a good basketball game for us on a Saturday afternoon.”

The game marked the beginning of Western’s second round through the conference. With their 11 wins already this year, the ‘Riders have already matched last season’s win total.

“This is something that’s been a long build. From last season at 11-11 to this season right now, 11-1, they have committed themselves to building this program. As much as we’ve set the expectations, they’ve met all of them. I couldn’t be more proud of these young ladies,” Pierson said.

The ‘Riders seem to have all the pieces in place — especially with an offense centered around 6-foot sophomore Cora Wyers and junior Andrea Robson.

Robson led the team with 18 points, while Wyers scored 17. Brooke Ommert added seven and Katie Hipp six.

“Transition really works for us, we like to get up and down the floor. They tried to double-up Cora and she did a nice job of holding off that defense. Andrea relocated on that three-point line to be available for those shots. I’m really proud of my bench players. They brought energy and really good minutes today. Emma Blankenship and Kerrigan Fannin came out to rebound. Man-handling the boards was one of our goals. They handled those very well.”

Wyers presented a mismatch for the Eagles, who lost their starting post, Karli Krill to an ACL injury.

“(Monroeville) is trying to adjust and get another post presence in there. We feel really bad about that. But we have a post-player and we can take advantage of that and make sure we’re getting those easy buckets right there for two points. We’re coming together as a team. I thought our defensive aggressiveness could’ve been better in the first half to get a fire going. But we adjusted at halftime and did some things that we wanted to do in the second half.”

“With our big down, Karli Krill, we’re relying on, really, some guards to try to fill a hole,” Lady Eagle coach Brad Dunlap said. “For the most part we did everything we could. Western has a really nice club, they’ve got inside, they’ve got outside. They’ve got a nice team and they’re young. But we did everything we thought we could, it’s just unfortunate we didn’t come out with a victory.”

Amelia Dalton led Monroeville with 10 points, Lauren Gies scored nine and Jordan Quillen and Kara Schafer each added six.

“Lauren Gies, she’s worked her (butt) off with the time and effort she’s put in.”

Despite the loss, Dunlap is certain that his girls put forth all they could.

“They played with a lot of guts today. I think sickness that’s going around has hit us this week. But they played with a lot of grit and determination today. I thought their effort was outstanding. But when there was about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, they had nothing left in the tank. I cannot question if they gave everything they had.”

The Eagles will host South Central (0-10, 0-7) on Friday night.

“That’ll be fun for the girls to have a primetime game. They’ll be excited about that. But with the season winding down here for these four seniors (Gies, Quillen, Krill, Katelyn Kerby) time is ticking. I think the last week here it’s been sinking in for them. I mean we have a lot of games left, we’re only midway through. Anything could happen. If they play with the effort and intensity that they had tonight, we can beat anybody in my opinion, it’s just a matter of coming out and doing it.”

Up next for the ‘Riders will be the Edison Chargers.

“Tuesday we have a good matchup with our Coaches Versus Cancer game against Edison at home,” Pierson said. “We’re looking forward to that, it’ll be a nice (Sandusky Bay Conference) challenge for us. We really hope to raise a lot of money for Monica Nickoli, our trainer who has breast cancer. We’re looking forward to that. It’ll be a nice night.”

STAT BOOK

W. Reserve 62

Hipp 2-2-6; Good 1-0-2; Robson 7-1-18; Woodruff 1-1-3; Fannin 2-1-5; Blankenship 1-0-2; Ommert 3-0-7; Weber 1-0-2; Wyers 6-5-17. Totals 24-10-62.

Monroeville 40

Gies 3-1-9; Quillen 2-1-6; Dalton 4-0-10; Tommas 2-0-5; Schafer 1-4-6; Clingman 1-0-2; Reer 0-2-2. Totals 13-8-40.

W. Reserve 19 13 16 14 — 62

Monroeville 11 13 11 5 — 40