Lady Warriors defeat Lady Truckers in home NOL game

The one-two punch of junior Nashail Shelby and senior Emily Yeager complemented by scrappy play from junior Amanda Nething made the Lady Truckers pay the price Saturday.

Ontario won 70-60, which put Norwalk (9-3) at 3-3 in the Northern Ohio League.

“I don’t think we played very well defensively. We missed a lot of rotations (and) a lot of layups,” Manlet said. “I don’t think we played very well. We are capable of playing much better than that and at game time we chose not to play very well.”

Going into the NOL game, Manlet knew Shelby, Yeager and Nething would be a handful.

“That kinda played out. They dominated the game. We just lost them in transition and they made us pay,” he said.

“I knew those three were going to carry them. They are the backbone and we just didn’t a do a good job of falling anything in the scouting report or anything we worked on in practice,” the Norwalk coach added.

Shelby led all scorers with 25 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds, grabbed two steals and dished out two assists.

Yeager scored 16 points. She also distributed six assists and five rebounds to go with two steals.

Nething, who added 9 points, had six rebounds and three assists.

Ontario junior Madeline Collins scored 12 points.

Shelby scored 10 of her points in the first quarter, leading the Lady Warriors to a 20-12 lead.

Norwalk trimmed the lead to 25-22 with 4:09 in the second quarter. The Lady Truckers outscored Ontario 16-9 in the period and trailed 29-28 at halftime.

“At halftime, I was relatively pleased we were only down by one,” Manlet said. “We missed at least four layups that I counted in the first half and they kinda had a lot of run-outs on us in the first half.”

After the break, Ontario outscored 23-13 in the third quarter, which is when Manlet said “the wheels fell off the bus” for the Norwalk squad. The Lady Warriors had a 52-41 advantage to end the period.

Senior Jiselle Thomas led Norwalk with 20 points. She also pulled down nine rebounds, complemented by three assists and two steals.

Junior Kaelyn Harkness added 10 points. She also stole three balls from Ontario players and had two assists and two rebounds.

In jayvee action, Norwalk won 29-17. Freshman Olivia Ward scored 9 points.

The Lady Truckers host NOL opponent Sandusky on Tuesday.

Manlet expects the Lady Streaks be quick and athletic.

“They have some post players (who) can do some damage. We are going to have our hands full and hopefully we’ll bounce back,” he said.

STAT BOOK

Ontario 20 9 23 18 — 70

Norwalk 12 16 13 19 — 60

Ontario: Rachel Miller 1-2-4, Faith Nigh 2-0-4, Nashail Shelby 9-3-25, Emily Yeager 5-5-16, Amanda Nething 4-1-9, Madeline Collins 6-0-12 — 27-11-70

Norwalk: Bethany Cring 0-1-1, Kaelyn Harkness 3-3-10, Lauryn Maloney 1-0-2, Jada Thomas 3-0-6, Jasmine Thomas 1-1-3, Marly Geretz 3-0-6, Eboni Barbee 1-0-2, Jiselle Thomas 8-4-20, Adrianna Rodriguez 3-0-6, Leah Mason 2-0-4 — 25-9-60