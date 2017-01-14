Cofer drops 16 giving Flashes second win

“The kid’s came out in the second half and did what they needed to do,” said Willard head coach Chris Long after the game. “For us to be successful we have to have the ability to just sit down, and fundamentally be a defensive team. It basically came down to challenging them. I thought we were a little laxidasical, we didn’t have enough energy to start, and it’s a tribute to the kids to be able to respond like that.”

Willard found themselves down 17-8 at the first quarter buzzer.

Cofer scores 10 in the first

Senior Nick Cofer kept his team in the game early by scoring the first 10 points for Willard. He scored all eight of his team’s points in the opening period, and scored the opening basket of the second quarter. Cofer finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in the win. Jerrett Sowers stopped the Flashes one-man show by sinking a basket with 6:31 to play in the first half.

“He is the quintessential senior,” said the coach. “He is a great leader that leads by example. His motor never stops, he doesn’t know anything different.”

Willard with the run

The Flashes used a 12-8 second period advantage, and an amazing 11-2 third period advantage en route to a 25-10 spurt that changed the complexion of the game. Willard turned a nine point first period deficit into a 33-27 fourth quarter lead with the run.

Freebies

The game featured 55 free throw attempts with the Flashes shooting (20-35) 57%, and the Redskins shooting (16-20) 80%. Port Clinton scored 10 points from the charity stripe in the first period, but only managed 6 more points from the line the rest of the game. Meanwhile Willard only had five made free throws entering the final period, but came up big with 15 made free throws in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Daub and Cofer each scored 16 points in the win, and Daub had a game high 10 rebounds. Sowers finished with eight points, and Brevon Polachek scored seven points to go with three assists. Sabastian Sivongsak had two points, and Bryce Bailey added one point in the action.

Port Clinton’s Dean Colston had a team high 15 points, and teammate Kaleb Mizener had eight points. Darius Daniels had seven points and a team high six rebounds, while Max Rumbarger and Skyler Cook added five points apiece.

Willard will travel to Ontario next Friday.

STAT BOOK

Willard 8 12 11 19 50

Port Clinton 17 8 2 13 40

Willard (50) 15 FG 20 FT 0 3PT (Daub 10) 30 rebounds, (Cofer 4) 12 turnovers, (Polachek 3) 7 assists, (Daub 3) 9 steals. Polachek 0-7-7 Bailey 0-1-1 Cofer 6-4-16 Daub 5-6-16 Sivongsak 1-0-2 Sowers 3-2-8 Totals 15-20-50

Port Clinton (40) 11 FG 16 FT 2 3PT (Daniels 6) 23 rebounds, (Mizener 5) 15 turnovers, 1 assist, (Colston 2) 5 steals. Mizener 2-3-8 Rumbarger 0-5-5 Daniels 2-3-7 Cook 2-0-5 Colston 5-5-15 Totals 11-16-40

JV

Willard 29

Port Clinton 46